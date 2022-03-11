This 90-year-old Scott County bridge will be replaced thanks to $1.5 trillion spending bill

In addition to avoiding a government shutdown and providing aid to Ukraine, a $1.5 trillion spending package passed by Congress this week includes funding to replace a 90-year-old bridge in Scott County.

The bridge, on Wells Ferry Road crossing Spencer Creek, while safe for travel is considered structurally deficient.

Located in the Pleasant Valley area, the bridge last underwent major repairs 50 years ago. Its deck surfacing has cracked from age and corrosion caused by de-icing salts.

County Engineer Angela Kersten said pieces of concrete have popped out and the county has had to patch it.

"There's no alarm. It's safe for travel," Kersten said, but its condition is such that county officials want to replace the span before it deteriorates further to the point where they have to close or restrict the number and weight of vehicles that cross the bridge.

The bridge saw 1,520 vehicles a day in 2018, according to Scott County data. The bridge connects rural areas in northern Clinton and Scott counties to Highway 67, carrying residential and commercial traffic to nearby residential developments, Davenport Country Club and a nearby quarry.

The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by the U.S. House on Wednesday and the U.S. Senate on Thursday provides $600,000 of the estimated $870,000 cost budgeted by Scott County to replace the 68-foot long span with a 120-foot bridge.

Assuming the proposal stays on track, Kersten said the county expects the bridge replacement project to be completed in 2023.

The current bridge's superstructure, the portion of the bridge underneath the pavement to support the deck, is 50-years-old. And the substructure, the elements below that hold up the bridge, is 90 years old, Kersten said.

"Many commuters use this section of Z30 to travel to and from work or leisure between rural Scott County, Bettendorf and Le Claire," Kersten wrote in a follow-up email. "The Z30 corridor also links Hwy 67 to a Wapsipinicon River bridge into Clinton County. This route provides needed connectivity for residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial traffic to travel efficiently and reduce congestion on other arterials."

Scott County is responsible for maintaining 114 bridges longer than 20 feet outside city limits. Kersten said 13 of those were considered deficient when she filed the application for the Wells Ferry Road bridge, in early 2021.

The grant funding awarded by Congress frees up dollars allocated for the project in the county budget to be spent fixing another deficient bridge, Kersten said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who voted to pass the spending package, said in a statement that she was proud "to see so many of my priorities in this bill, including community-based projects, legislation and important policy provisions to help the American people."

