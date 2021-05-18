This Davenport street will see a major reconstruction starting this summer

"That is not the case at Marquette," Meginnis said. "We don't have nearly the amount of sewer work that we had on Division Street."

That should make the work progress much faster by comparison, and as a result the city undertaking the reconstruction of a much larger section of roadway than Division, Merritt said.

While city officials have yet to finalize a plan for controlling traffic during construction, detours and lane reductions are likely, Merritt said.

"There could be potential where we end up a scenario where we have (traffic reduced to) one lane" in each direction, similar to what occurred with construction on Division Street, he said.

Merritt, though, noted detours will not be as bad as Division Street, due to the increased number of side streets along Marquette to help traffic navigate around construction.

"But in that case we'll communicate that well in advance to let (motorists) know this is the traffic pattern, this is the detours," Merritt said, adding the city will maintain temporary road access to homes on the west side of Marquette between 12th and 8th streets.