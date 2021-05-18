This Davenport street will see a major reconstruction starting this summer

Now that work has finished to completely reconstruct Division Street from approximately 5th to 9th streets, city officials are turning their attention to improvements to another major thoroughfare this summer.
Davenport aldermen will meet Wednesday to review a $1.6 million construction contract with CDMI Concrete Contractors of Port Byron, Ill., to reconstruct Marquette Street between West 5th and 12th streets.
West 12th Street from Marquette to west of Myrtle Street will be replaced as well.
Pending council's approval Wednesday to advance the contract for final approval next week, construction is expected to begin in mid- to late-June and be complete by mid-November, Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said.
"We will rebuild the roadway from the ground up, including a new (roadway) surface and sub-base," along with new sub-drains to help with stormwater drainage, Merritt said.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, who represents the area, said the Marquette Street project should go smoother than Division Street, where work was complicated by "immense issues with" century old sewers underneath the roadway "that all had to be redone."
"That is not the case at Marquette," Meginnis said. "We don't have nearly the amount of sewer work that we had on Division Street."
That should make the work progress much faster by comparison, and as a result the city undertaking the reconstruction of a much larger section of roadway than Division, Merritt said.
While city officials have yet to finalize a plan for controlling traffic during construction, detours and lane reductions are likely, Merritt said.
"There could be potential where we end up a scenario where we have (traffic reduced to) one lane" in each direction, similar to what occurred with construction on Division Street, he said.
Merritt, though, noted detours will not be as bad as Division Street, due to the increased number of side streets along Marquette to help traffic navigate around construction.
"But in that case we'll communicate that well in advance to let (motorists) know this is the traffic pattern, this is the detours," Merritt said, adding the city will maintain temporary road access to homes on the west side of Marquette between 12th and 8th streets.
As for why the city is focusing on Marquette, Davenport received a $7.3 million federal grant for the rehabilitation of 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street.
"So we're trying to take care some of these main north-south roads before that large-scale 3rd and 4th street project comes online," Merritt said. "We still have about two years or so" before road improvements would begin on 3rd and 4th street.
Merritt advised motorists to avoid Marquette during construction.
"If you need to go down Marquette Street during construction, we just ask that you take your time. Drive slow," he said. "We have construction workers there. We have city staff there who are inspecting the job to ensure you're getting what you pay for. ... We know it's an inconvenience, but, generally, in the end we think the public will appreciate the level of investment and improvement for this road, considering the shape it's in."