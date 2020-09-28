'This is election tampering': Moline mailboxes filled with photocopied ballots

"This is election tampering," Kinney said. "It's a crime, and I believe it's a crime to put anything in someone's mailbox without a postage stamp. It's a copy of someone's actual mail-in ballot for the general election. It's ballot No. 139, (from) South Moline (District) 9."

Kinney said 265 people were issued mail-in ballots in South Moline District 9, but the bar code that would have identified the owner of the ballot was concealed during the photocopy process.

Scott Romine, who lives on the 2100 block of 15th St., said his Ring doorbell video footage captured the activity on Saturday at 3:53 p.m.

In the video, a young Black boy wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt can be seen placing the photocopied ballots in his mailbox and in the mailbox of a neighbor across the street while a white SUV waits nearby. The video clearly shows two Trump campaign signs in Romine's front yard.

"We have an alert on our doorbell that captured everything," Romine said. "This young, Black boy dressed in a gray sweatshirt came up and rang our doorbell. Other neighbors who use the Next Door App said they saw two boys putting them in mailboxes. The other boy was older.