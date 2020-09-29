'This is election tampering': Moline mailboxes filled with photocopied ballots

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said she'd been contacted by several residents who received the photocopied ballots and was asking that they be turned in to her office immediately. Kinney said she would contact the State Board of Elections to inform them of the ballots.

"This is election tampering," Kinney said. "It's a crime, and I believe it's a crime to put anything in someone's mailbox without a postage stamp. It's a copy of someone's actual mail-in ballot for the general election. It's ballot No. 139, (from) South Moline (District) 9."

Kinney said 265 people were issued mail-in ballots in South Moline District 9, but the bar code that would have identified the owner of the ballot was concealed during the photocopy process.

Scott Romine, who lives on the 2100 block of 15th St., said his Ring doorbell video footage captured the activity on Saturday at 3:53 p.m.

In the video, a young Black boy wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt can be seen placing the photocopied ballots in his mailbox and in the mailbox of a neighbor across the street while a white SUV waits nearby. The video clearly shows two Trump campaign signs in Romine's front yard.