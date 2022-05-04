‘This is very frustrating’ Davenport officials warn of boom of in-town fireworks sellers this summer with new law

Davenport residents may see more fireworks tents or buildings pop up this summer after Iowa lawmakers passed a new law curtailing cities from limiting sellers to certain areas.

Iowa legalized fireworks sales in 2017, but allowed cities to put restrictions on use of fireworks, such as when they could be set off.

In response to a rise in injuries and resident complaints, Davenport in 2018 limited fireworks sellers to setting up in industrial areas, which Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris told city council members significantly reduced the number of sellers.

“Back in 2017, the Davenport Fire Department conducted 56 fireworks inspections, and if you all remember that was all saturated along the Elmore corridor, down Kimberly, and throughout the city and we were able to get them to the industrial areas,” Morris said. “In 2020, we did only 7 because of those zoning rules.”

Under the new law, Senate File 2285, cities can’t restrict fireworks sellers in areas zoned for commercial or industrial use.

“This is very frustrating, indeed, to hear this,” 3rd Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said. “This is taking us back to when this mess all started. It’s very frustrating, I don’t understand what our state is doing.”

Meginnis said the first year fireworks were available for sale, the council was flooded with resident complaints of fireworks tents and consumer fireworks being set off. She said in 2017 a teen bought fireworks at a tent at Division and 7th Street, and ended up blowing off part of his hand.

"Those kinds of things are more possible when you have fireworks sold at tents behind convenience stores," Meginnis said.

She addeda potential increase in fireworks complaints would mean increased manpower to investigate them, and that's money she believed could be better used.

Cities use zoning ordinances to partition areas to be reserved for different purposes. For example, land zoned for residential use would allow residential homes to be built, but would not allow a grocery store.

Davenport can still control the window when fireworks can be set off, and the council agreed on Monday to discuss shortening that time frame before summer. Currently, Davenport residents can set off commercial fireworks within city limits on July 3 and 4 between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., and on New Year's Eve.

“If you give them a window of 2-11 p.m., they’re going to start at 1 p.m., at noon, they’re going to go till 11:30 p.m.” 6th Ward Alderman Ben Jobgen said. “They’re going to start playing with the edges of the law. Do we ever want to look at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.?”

Morris stressed that the department would still complete fireworks inspections, and market safety information and commercial fireworks rules.

In Bettendorf, the city passed an ordinance recently to ban permanent fireworks sales buildings in the city’s downtown. That ordinance, Bettendorf City Attorney Chris Curran said, is specific to the Downtown Master Plan Overlay District, which he said modifies or expands the base zoning regulations described in the law. He said the new law does not address overlay districts.

“We are analyzing the new law to determine whether it affects our overlay district,” Curran wrote in an email. He said Bettendorf doesn’t restrict fireworks sales in industrial and commercial districts.

In 2021, Curran said Bettendorf fielded four temporary tent applications and one permanent building application for fireworks sales, as well as an application from Hy-Vee to sell fireworks.

The overlay district is used to govern what types of businesses can’t take up shop downtown, as well as rules for what landscaping and outdoor structures look like to make a more uniform downtown. Under the downtown master plan ordinance, prohibited businesses include storage units, pawn shops, tobacco, vape, or CBD shops, among others.

Curran told council members in November the ordinance governing the overlay district didn’t initially address fireworks sales because of uncertainty surrounding the 2017 fireworks law.

Iowa law allows fireworks to be sold at a permanent building between June 1 and July 8 and again between Dec. 10 and Jan. 3. A memo from Bettendorf city staff argues that the limited window for sales would be inconsistent with the Downtown Master Plan Overlay District. According to the memo, the area in the overlay district is an older part of Bettendorf, built prior to the city’s zoning and building codes, and in general, it says, homes and businesses are closer together than would be allowed under the city’s current code.

“Additionally, these older structures often lack modern fire prevention and control elements,” the memo states. “The physical attributes of the area are cause for concern regarding the location of highly flammable products.”

In other legislative news local governments are watching:

The Davenport-backed bill that would allow cities the option to sue nuisance bars to revoke their liquor license instead of relying on a state board passed both chambers of the legislature, but hasn't yet been sent to the governor for her signature. Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the City of Davenport, said the bill shrunk the radius of public safety threats the business could be liable for to just the building and the parking lot, striking a 500-foot radius, to alleviate concerns from some lawmakers and the restaurant and bar association that the scope of the bill was too broad. It also excluded restaurants, applying just to businesses that make more than half their sales from alcohol.

Ott said $500,000 in funding for a high risk unit for the 7th Judicial District is allocated in an appropriations bill that hasn't yet passed the Legislature. According to the 4th Judicial District, in south west Iowa, its high risk unit is staffed with officers such as sex offender officers, surveillance officers, and fugitive investigators. The Legislature also has set aside $250,000 for multi-systemic therapy. Both of those, Ott said, are two wins for addressing public safety holistically.

