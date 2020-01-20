'This is what the times have brought us': Bustos talks impeachment, reelection bid

Bustos said she is not aware of any Democratic candidate who based their vote on whether it would help or hurt their reelection chances.

"Nobody approached this through that lens," she said. "You've got these freshman members of Congress who are brand new, who were in office for less than a year by the time they had to vote on (impeachment). We have 31 Democrats who come from Trump districts, and all but two Democrats voted for these articles of impeachment."

Bustos said after reading through reports from the House Judiciary Committee and the Intelligence Committee, voting to impeach was the right thing to do.

With her fourth term coming to a close, Bustos is up for reelection in November. Her two Democratic primary opponents are no longer in the race; Spanky Edwards was tossed from the ballot over a petition challenge and Craig Swisher dropped out.

There remain three Republican challengers who will face off in the March 17 primary: Bill Fawell, whom Bustos handily defeated in 2018; Eugene Farrell; and Esther Joy King.

Despite representing a Trump district and voting for his impeachment, Bustos said she won't modify her campaign strategy.