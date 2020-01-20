'This is what the times have brought us': Bustos talks impeachment, reelection bid

On the day before President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said she is not concerned about the impact impeachment may have on Democratic candidates in Trump-leaning districts in the November election.
Bustos was elected chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Nov., 2018, the committee tasked with recruiting candidates and fundraising on their behalf.
Trump was impeached in December on two articles: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. In a meeting Monday with members of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board, Bustos said she took no satisfaction in voting for impeachment.
"I don't go around talking about it," she said. "There was no joy, no fun in this. Nobody goes to Congress thinking they're going to have to vote on articles of impeachment. This is what the times have brought us and you have to make a decision on this.
"We've got to stay focused on what people at home really want us to stay focused on. While people have emotions that are attached to impeachment. Whether they're angry this happened or whether they think this is long overdue; there are very strong emotions attached to this."
Bustos said she is not aware of any Democratic candidate who based their vote on whether it would help or hurt their reelection chances.
"Nobody approached this through that lens," she said. "You've got these freshman members of Congress who are brand new, who were in office for less than a year by the time they had to vote on (impeachment). We have 31 Democrats who come from Trump districts, and all but two Democrats voted for these articles of impeachment."
Bustos said after reading through reports from the House Judiciary Committee and the Intelligence Committee, voting to impeach was the right thing to do.
With her fourth term coming to a close, Bustos is up for reelection in November. Her two Democratic primary opponents are no longer in the race; Spanky Edwards was tossed from the ballot over a petition challenge and Craig Swisher dropped out.
There remain three Republican challengers who will face off in the March 17 primary: Bill Fawell, whom Bustos handily defeated in 2018; Eugene Farrell; and Esther Joy King.
Despite representing a Trump district and voting for his impeachment, Bustos said she won't modify her campaign strategy.
"I'm not going to approach this any differently than I have my previous elections," she said. "I think there are three elements expected of a member of Congress in our region: you work hard; you fight for people who need you to fight for them; and you get results. I think if you do those three things, then I hope I'll earn the support of people in our district."
Bustos highlighted her accomplishments of 2019, including her Rural Green Partnership, a plan to combat climate change while spurring economic growth. The plan is comprised of five principles. Among them, expansion of conservation programs with farmers and investing in rural infrastructure that includes carbon dioxide pipelines that will transport captured carbon for storage.
Bustos presented the bill to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis in October.
"We passed 275 bills that were bi-partisan, and (Senate Leader) Mitch McConnell has not taken up hardly any of them."
Bustos said the top issue, regardless of party affiliation, remains health care. She is a co-sponsor of the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, which will allow Medicare the power to negotiate directly with drug companies, resulting in lower prescription drug prices, and making those prices available to Americans who have private insurance.
In her role on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Bustos said she was able to help secure additional jobs and $50 million for the Rock Island Arsenal in August for renovations and upgrades to the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters.
Bustos said she is in the process of sending letters out to every community in her district asking officials and residents what their requests are and how she can help with her position on the Appropriations Committee.
"When I'm sitting down and going through all of our appropriations, I'm in a position I can fight for our communities back here," she said.
Bustos declined to endorse a presidential candidate yet, but added she wants a president who will "understand what it's like in our part of the country. I think that's really important. I want them to understand what it means when the Trump Administration was passing out those small refinery waivers and that meant to the ethanol industry.
"I want them to understand what happened to our corn and soybean growers this last season and the uncertainty with trade. I've got 9,600 farms and 90,000 labor households in my district."