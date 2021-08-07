'This should be our top priority': Tenants ordered to vacate Crestwood Apartments offered free food, clothing and school supplies

Tenants of Davenport's Crestwood apartments, who were given until August 15 to to find new housing when the city deemed their apartments uninhabitable, were offered free school supplies, toiletries and other necessities at an event Saturday.
The Iowa Democratic Black Caucus partnered with Open Door Crisis Assistance to collect donations and put together the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to about 2 p.m. Volunteers sat in the heat on Mississippi Avenue handing out the supplies, while others knocked doors at the apartment building, to make sure residents knew about the available items.
Al Womble, chair of the Iowa Black Caucus, said the groups received donations from all over the state of Iowa. He said he's received calls from people in other cities across the state asking for a similar event to be organized in their city.
"This should be our top priority," Womble said.
Womble said that while he's glad so many people have stepped up to help, he wishes this was an issue that was being better addressed by city and state governments.
Loredia Dixon, the director of Open Door, agreed, stating that housing situations like Crestwood could be avoided if governments, landlords and community members stepped up.
"I'd like to see more community involvement in housing," Dixon said. "(The responsibility) falls on all of us, from the city to the landlords. It's all of us."
Along with clothes, shoes and toiletries, the event also had free hot dogs, chips and other food items for those who needed them.
Womble said that even though the most immediate problem facing the Crestwood tenants is trying to avoid homelessness, there are a lot of other difficulties that come with that, including poverty and inability to buy some necessities for themselves and their families.
Many of the Crestwood tenants are living paycheck to paycheck, are elderly, or have a disability, making it difficult to find accessible, affordable housing options.
City of Davenport officials ordered the Crestwood apartments be vacated on Monday after a follow-up inspection found the properties' owners failed to make sufficient repairs to what officials said have become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
Some of the tenants are also facing overdue rent charges, even after the city deemed the apartments unlivable. Alex Kornya, litigation director and general counsel at Iowa Legal Aid said there's still a question of whether that rent is owed, or how much is owed, because of the condition of the apartments.
Womble said he believes the property management company, Headway Management, LLC, should be held legally responsible, but the problem of people not having clean, affordable housing is bigger than one property owner. He said it's a shame state government isn't doing more to prevent issues like these.
"This need is across the state," Womble said. "If you want to keep seeing problems, don't fix homelessness, don't fix hunger."