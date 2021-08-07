'This should be our top priority': Tenants ordered to vacate Crestwood Apartments offered free food, clothing and school supplies

Loredia Dixon, the director of Open Door, agreed, stating that housing situations like Crestwood could be avoided if governments, landlords and community members stepped up.

"I'd like to see more community involvement in housing," Dixon said. "(The responsibility) falls on all of us, from the city to the landlords. It's all of us."

Along with clothes, shoes and toiletries, the event also had free hot dogs, chips and other food items for those who needed them.

Womble said that even though the most immediate problem facing the Crestwood tenants is trying to avoid homelessness, there are a lot of other difficulties that come with that, including poverty and inability to buy some necessities for themselves and their families.

Many of the Crestwood tenants are living paycheck to paycheck, are elderly, or have a disability, making it difficult to find accessible, affordable housing options.