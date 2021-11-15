This week's Davenport commute: Elm Street bridge nears completion, more work on 53rd

While construction is winding down, Davenport commuters will still see some lane and road closures as crews work to wrap up before winter.
Repairs on East 53rd Street will continue to cause lane reductions this week, according to the city of Davenport.
Concrete repair work from Welcome Way to Tremont and Eastern avenues from East 52nd to East 53rd Street will reduce travel to one lane in each direction, beginning Tuesday. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of day Saturday, according to the Davenport Public Works Department.
Meanwhile, a resurfaced Eastern Avenue between 43rd and 46th streets fully re-opened, while Main Street be closed from 14th to 15th street through Friday for an emergency water main valve replacement by Iowa American Water Company.
Lane reductions will also continue for the next week or two near Assumption High School in the area of Washington Street and West Central Park. Work is then expected to move north of West Central Park for on-going work on water mains by Iowa American Water Company until winter presents less favorable construction conditions, according to the city of Davenport.
Construction is also nearing completion on the Elm Street Bridge between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road. The bridge, which has been closed since 2018, is expected to re-open in early December.
The city awarded a $2.68 million contract to replace the bridge early this year, with work commencing in the spring.
The bridge was built in 1937, and the city closed it in 2018 after deteriorating over the years.
"Although the concrete is set, the bridge remains unsafe for travel until finish work is complete," according to a Davenport Public Works Department Facebook post. "Sanitary and storm sewer work in the project zone will need to be completed before the bridge approaches can be installed."
Other finishing work yet to be completed include installing pedestrian railings and grading below the bridge, according to the city's Facebook post.