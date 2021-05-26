Thomson Federal Prison in crisis mode: staff shortages contribute to low morale, exhaustion and high turnover

"Working under the influences of extreme exhaustion can lead to an increase in errors and critical thinking. Employee turnover and retention are a direct result of the staffing crisis and conditions that most employees deem unbearable. Eighteen months appears to be the limit of tolerance.

"Most concerning to us are the long-term effects on both the physical and mental health of the employees of Thomson," Zumkehr wrote. "I would be failing in my representational duties if I did not say candidly that USP Thomson is experiencing a staffing crisis, bar none in the Bureau of Prisons. A review of the overall conditions witnessed at USP Thomson, without immediate intervention, have cultivated an environment with catastrophic potential."

Zumkehr said immediate intervention was necessary to alleviate the staffing crisis and reduce immediate dangers facing the employees.

"It should be the moral obligation of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send immediate assistance and relief to those that have worked the hardest supporting the mission," Zumkehr wrote.