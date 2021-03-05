Thomson Prison among federal facilities suffering from high rate of COVID-19 infections

A correctional officer at Thomson Federal Prison in Thomson, Ill. has died from COVID-19, while 15 more staff and six inmates are currently positive with the virus.
Ruark Macarthur, 42, was a correctional officer at Thomson. He died Feb. 6 from COVID-19. Overall, 523 inmates and 85 staff have recovered at USP Thomson from the virus and no prisoners have died.
Federal prisons have been devastated by coronavirus, exacerbated by transferring infected inmates between facilities. According to Bureau of Prisons data, more than one in three inmates and nearly one in five staff members have contracted COVID-19 in federal prisons across the country since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, 46,982 inmates have tested positive.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, called attention to the high rate of COVID-19 infections among inmates and staff at federal prisons during a Feb. 23 hearing with Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and other CDC officials.
Bustos said the former Trump Administration was responsible for the lack of testing and a failure to follow CDC guidance.
"It’s clear that under the previous administration, (Bureau of Prison's) repeated failure to implement widespread COVID-19 testing or provide sufficient vaccinations have led to unnecessary infection of inmates and staff – and may have caused one death at Thomson Prison in the Congressional district I serve," Bustos said during the hearing.
"It is shocking that BOP would repeatedly delay taking action as staff and inmates continued to fall ill," Bustos said. "In order to avoid more death, we must take immediate action to address the previous administration’s complete failure to protect BOP employees and inmates."
USP Thomson is a high-security facility with a current population of 1,345 male offenders.
Bustos said the outbreak at USP Thomson was caused by transferring untested inmates from a different facility with a COVID-19 outbreak.
"We’ve seen instances where inmates with COVID have been housed in the same cells with healthy inmates," she said. "My office had to demand that these prisoners be separated and isolated in order to deal with that."
In May of 2020, Bustos, along with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, demanded that the Federal Bureau of Prisons test all inmates and confirm they are negative for COVID-19 prior to being transferred to other facilities.
Bustos said this was not done and that calls for staff to be tested were denied by the BOP.
"We had other cases where the BOP had not been using widespread testing to limit infection," Bustos said. "Last October, at a different prison also in my Congressional District in Pekin, Illinois, we had to call for testing of all staff and inmates. The request that came from our office followed an outbreak of at least three staff and 74 inmates. The Bureau of Prisons took a month to reply and then denied the request.
"In December of last year, at the same prison, that number grows to 16 infected staff and 313 infected inmates. So, we wrote BOP that same day asking them once again to test all staff in the prison and once again our request was denied."
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, told Bustos the organization is "in close contact with the Bureau of Prisons."
"We really recommend the testing of staff and infection control practices very similar to those recommended for long-term care facilities," Schuchat said. "We’ve been trying to update our guidance, but I can commit that we’ll go back and see to make sure our information is getting out."