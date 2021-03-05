Thomson Prison among federal facilities suffering from high rate of COVID-19 infections

Bustos said this was not done and that calls for staff to be tested were denied by the BOP.

"We had other cases where the BOP had not been using widespread testing to limit infection," Bustos said. "Last October, at a different prison also in my Congressional District in Pekin, Illinois, we had to call for testing of all staff and inmates. The request that came from our office followed an outbreak of at least three staff and 74 inmates. The Bureau of Prisons took a month to reply and then denied the request.

"In December of last year, at the same prison, that number grows to 16 infected staff and 313 infected inmates. So, we wrote BOP that same day asking them once again to test all staff in the prison and once again our request was denied."

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, told Bustos the organization is "in close contact with the Bureau of Prisons."

"We really recommend the testing of staff and infection control practices very similar to those recommended for long-term care facilities," Schuchat said. "We’ve been trying to update our guidance, but I can commit that we’ll go back and see to make sure our information is getting out."

