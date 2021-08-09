Thomson Prison cleared to expedite hiring of 65 additional correctional officers

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1,178 male offenders — 1,071 at the main facility and 107 at the adjacent satellite camp in Thomson, Ill.

Jonathan Zumkehr, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 4070, Council of Prison Locals No. 33, AFL-CIO, thanked Duckworth, Durbin and Bustos for "taking our staffing crisis seriously and working with AFGE Local 4070."

"The high-security federal prison has suffered from critical shortages of correctional officers and staff due to low pay and lack of affordable housing," Zumkehr said.

"Ongoing vacancies at USP Thomson make it more difficult for the Bureau of Prisons to carry out its mission and protect safety," Duckworth said in a press release. "I’m pleased that BOP has granted our requests to give Thomson direct hiring authority. This is an important change that will help ensure Thomson has the resources it needs to keep staff and inmates protected."