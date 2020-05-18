Thomson removed as quarantine site

The federal government has taken the prison at Thomson, Ill., off a list of quarantine sites where new prisoners are sent to be monitored for their health. Thomson was one of 11 such sites designated by the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The decision to remove Thomson, along with seven other sites, was announced Monday by lawmakers who raised objections about the bureau’s plan, warning that a lack of testing at the sites could lead to greater spread of COVID-19.
The lawmakers also said Monday that the Bureau of Prisons will now test prisoners prior to sending them to the remaining quarantine sites.
Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Democrats, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, along with Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and David McKinley, R-West Virginia, made the announcement in a news release.
“Testing every inmate and ensuring they are negative for COVID-19 before transferring them to quarantine sites is the right decision for inmates, staff and local communities,” the lawmakers said in a statement.
Prisons across the country have become hot spots for COVID-19. Fifty-seven federal prisoners have died from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons web site. The agency also reports that 2,338 inmates and 196 staff have tested positive throughout the prison system. There have been not been any reported cases at Thomson.
Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos objected soon after Thomson was designated as a quarantine site. Union officials also raised concerns about the plan.
The Bureau of Prisons said the quarantine sites were designated to house people coming into the federal prison system to monitor them for their health before sending them to where they would serve their sentences.
The Bureau of Prisons said it had strictly limited transfers in response to the pandemic, but that it needed the flexibility because it could not refuse to accept prisoners. The bureau had said it was taking extra precautions screening incoming prisoners. However, the lawmakers said this wasn’t sufficient because it could miss those who had COVID-19 but were not exhibiting any symptoms.
News outlets in West Virginia reported last week that a prisoner transferred to a quarantine site there subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.