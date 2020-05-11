Three businesses sue Illinois Gov. Pritzker, challenge his power to shutter services

All three of DeVore’s most recent filings against the state are nearly identical. According to the documents, the establishments’ owners have “no doubts Pritzker will at some point come before (a judge) with reams of paper, and a team of attorneys, proclaiming he was doing what was necessary to protect the people of this state.”

But that has “absolutely no consequence whatsoever” because, the lawsuits allege, the governor does not have the authority to order businesses closed. That power rests with the Illinois Department of Public Health, DeVore argues.

Those cases were filed by Sonja Harrison, owner of the Clay County-based Visible Changes Hair Salon, and Kevin Promenschenkel, who owns Poopy’s Pub & Grub in Carroll County and Dookie’s Pub & Grub in Clinton County.

DeVore said he received a letter from a state’s attorney addressed to one of his clients that said Pritzker is closing businesses using powers granted to him by six provisions of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.

While that law allows the governor to prevent people from coming to or leaving the state, and frees up financial resources to “cope” with a disaster and hinder price gouging, it does not “expressly” allow him to shutter businesses, DeVore argues in court documents.