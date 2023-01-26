 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Davenport firefighters awarded medal of valor for rescues in December fire

Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlton thanks Davenport City Council and praises firefighters for their response to a December fire. Lieutenant Jeff Pilgrim, Firefighter Cory Schaekenbach, and Firefighter Trevor Dodson each received a medal of valor at the Davenport City Council meeting on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023 in city council chambers.

As fire departments fought a blaze at a three-story apartment building in Davenport just before Christmas, three firefighters' efforts stood out.

A winter storm had blown through the day before with blizzard-like conditions, plunging temperatures to near zero with high winds.

The City of Davenport is recognizing Lt. Jeff Pilgrim, Firefighter Cory Schaeckenbach, and Firefighter Trevor Dodson with medals of valor for their work that day.

The three-man crew arrived at the rear of the building and found a person trapped on the third floor balcony with dark smoke billowing from the patio door behind, said Fire Chief Mike Carlsten before bestowing the awards. 

The crew deployed the aerial ladder to rescue the person from the balcony. The person climbed into the ladder's bucket and was lowered to the ground.

Then, as the crew moved through the smoke-filled hallways of the third floor, they found an unresponsive adult and child, Carlsten said. One crew member carried the child out and started administering emergency care. The adult was carried out with the assistance of other Davenport crews on scene, Carlsten said. 

Apartment fire in Davenport

Davenport firefighters battle cold and flames Saturday during a fire at a Davenport apartment building. 

The fire at 1650 W. 42nd St. was reported at 2:24 p.m. 

Fire officials have not released details of the incident, including if anyone was hurt, the cause and how many units were affected. 

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Marissa Lard, 31, died of her injuries. Her 4-year-old son, Markyus, was in critical condition. 

"All personnel on scene that day should be acknowledged for their professionalism and dedication. This incident lasted for hours and the weather conditions, rapid growth of the fire, size of the building, and number of occupants made this situation demanding," Carlsten said. "Rarely is a crew presented with two different and separate rescue situations in one incident. But the crew on Truck Three accepted that challenge and they were able to successfully rescue local people."

The medal of valor is presented to individuals whose, "actions clearly stand out while performing their duties under hazardous conditions to save the lives of others," Carlsten said. 

The three men received a cross medallion and a red valor press pin to be worn on their department uniform. 

Davenport apartment fire Friday at 1650 west 42nd street called in at 2:24 p.m.
