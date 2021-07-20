Three new Rock Island County board members sworn in

Kristin Bogdonas of Rock Island will represent District 23. The seat was vacated by former Board Chairman Kenneth "Moose" Maranda, who resigned April 30.

Bogdonas is a nutrition and wellness educator with the University of Illinois Extension.

"I'm feeling very honored to be considered for this new role and excited to see what this next year brings," Bogdonas said. "They reached out to me, asking if I would be interested. I was curious (about) what this position was going to entail. I asked a lot of people before I made my decision and spoke with some friends who have had experience with county government, who also sit on county boards in other counties in Illinois.

"After speaking with them and doing some research, I decided it would be a good fit," she said. "And here I am today."

The terms for all board members will expire in November 2022, when the county will be reapportioned from 25 to 19 districts. The deadline for remapping is the end of December. If any board members find themselves sharing one of the new districts, the primary election is June 28.

