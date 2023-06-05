The remains of three victims have been recovered from the collapse, Davenport police chief Jeff Bladel said at a Monday news conference.

He said the police department does not have any information at this time of more people being missing.

Branden Colvin Sr. was found Saturday, Ryan Hitchcock was found Sunday and Daniel Prien was found early Monday morning. Families of all three have been contacted.

The medical examiner has met with the families, Bladel said. There will be autopsies done on all three. He did not say whether the three died immediately upon the collapse.

Inside the doors to the lobby of the Davenport Police Department Monday morning, Desiree Banks, the mother of Branden Colvin, Jr., questioned Bladel after the news conference whether more people could be under the rubble.

Bladel told her in front of a reporter that the remains Prien and Hitchcock had also been found in the rubble, which brought tears to Banks' eyes.

Bladel assured her they knew of no one else who was missing.

Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue chief Rick Halleran said during the press conference that they had brought some closure to families over the weekend, and that crews there may transition to a "new phase in the process."

"As we come into today's operations, following the goals and objectives by the command staff of the city and the incident management team, in all hopes, it looks like we'll be wrapping things up shortly," Halleran said. "That being said, they are still working, things are dynamic, and they still can be changing. The hopes is that we will be entering a new chapter, a new phase in the process of working through the aftermath of the collapse."

Mayor Mike Matson said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was on site and would be touring the wreckage. He cut short the news conference after only a few questions because he was set to update her, Matson said.

The city last held a press conference Friday morning. Over the weekend, family members of Branden Colvin Sr. said they were notified his body was found, the first public disclosure of remains having been found and identified.

A vigil for the victims was held Sunday evening.

Sunday morning the city said that crews had continued working on The Davenport apartments, at 324 Main Street, which collapsed around 5 p.m. May 28. Workers on site now include members of Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue and the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team.

"This is an active investigation," Bladel said, adding more information would be released when it could be.

Matson said the city is looking into a 911 call which was placed May 27, in which the caller said he had heard the building wall was bulging and could be dangerous.

No other press conference is scheduled for the day.

Photos: One week after the partial collapse of The Davenport