Three years later, still no high-speed competition in Moline

After three years and two rounds of bids, Moline still is without a competing provider of high-speed internet and cable.

Business owners and residents are growing weary of the wait as neighboring cities have fully launched options to compete with Mediacom. Moline, meanwhile, has not yet selected a vendor who is willing to bury fiber and supply service.

Metronet, which provides broadband in Rock Island, East Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport, has been installing infrastructure without a city contract, and the work has irked some city officials.

At a recent meeting of the Moline City Council, aldermen voted to direct their broadband consultant to go back to vendors who have responded to the city's Request for Proposals, RFP. They want to negotiate a franchise agreement with a broadband company that will bury their lines, rather than string them from poles.

City officials have accused Metronet of hanging new aerial lines, which they say is against city ordinance. As Metronet already has hung cables, some fear other providers will not be able to compete if made to bury lines, which is a considerable expense.

Some aldermen said they too are growing weary of the wait and are skeptical that any provider now will be willing to invest in buried fiber, but six of the council's eight aldermen voted to direct their broadband consultant to pursue negotiations for buried cable.

Alderman Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, recently was involved in a tense encounter with two Metronet workers, who he accused of hanging aerial lines against city code. He said the city should enforce its ordinances and make another attempt to get a contract with a vendor who will properly bury their fiber.

"We've waited long enough … to be bullied by one company," said Ald. Scott Williams, 1st Ward. "We're weak. We don't show a backbone. We're not united. They're playing us."

Some aldermen have been critical of Metronet in the past, saying maps supplied by the company suggested some low-income neighborhoods could be excluded from high-speed internet availability. Williams said he is concerned citywide coverage still is at risk.

Alderman Matt Timion, 4th Ward, voted against the recent request to negotiate for buried-only cable.

"I appreciate the desire not to be bullied, but I think we also need to make sure we're not being bull-headed," he said.

When city leaders last year said they were concerned about "redlining," due to some Metronet maps appearing to leave out coverage in certain lower-income areas, a company spokesman responded, saying initial coverage maps show only where the service begins.

“'Initial’ is the key word,” Metronet Vice President of Communications Keith Leonhardt said last year of the Initial Service Areas outlined in local contracts. “We share any city’s ambition to serve the entire community.”

While Leonhardt referred to initial maps as “the start-somewhere approach,” some in Moline were so skeptical of the maps. The council initially rejected Metronet and instead asked for proposals from other companies.

In the recent second round of Requests for Proposals, respondents included AT&T, Geneseo Communications, Mediacom, Metronet and Windstream.

The city's consultant, CTC Technology, recommended the city negotiate with both Windstream and Metronet as preferred providers. Windstream has since withdrawn its proposal.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is seeking public input and providing an update regarding the city's search for a new citywide broadband provider. The meeting will be held at the Moline Public Library tonight at 6:30.

Rayapati also noted at Tuesday's council meeting that aldermen should "devote quite a bit of time" discussing the search at the Committee of the Whole discussion Tuesday, July 19, including information gathered at the public meeting.