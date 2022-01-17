 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thurgood Brooks announces candidacy for Illinois' 72nd District
ILLINOIS 72ND DISTRICT

The Citizen of the Year for Rock Island, Thurgood Brooks, waves to the crowd during the 37th Rock Island Labor Day Parade.

Thurgood Brooks announced Monday he will run for Illinois' 72nd District state Representative seat.

Current state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, is running for the 36th District state Senate.

Brooks, who is from Rock Island, enters the race after running for Rock Island mayor in 2021, falling to incumbent Mike Thoms, garnering 48% of the vote.

He spent much of 2021 working with Rock Island to establish a police community relations commission to improve relationships between the police and the community.

According to a news release, Brooks, who is a graduate of Western Illinois University, says his plan for the district "centers on talent development for existing and green energy economies, creating safe, vibrant and inclusive cities, and improving access to attractive and affordable housing."

Brooks has worked as a family advocate with the Martin Luther King Center; football coach for Rock Island High School and the Quad City Steamwheelers; member of the Rock Island Human Rights Commission; member of the Rock Island NAACP; member of the School Health Link board; founder of two community-driven organizations in Tut Cities Education and Entertainment, and The Resolution.

In 2021, he was named Rock Island citizen of the year and Community Caring Conference Individual Hero, according to the release.

Democrats Jeff Deppe and Gregg Johnson have also announced their candidacies for the district. The primary is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.

For more information on Brooks' campaign, go to www.thurgoodbrooksforstaterep72.com.

Thurgood Brooks

