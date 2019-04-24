URBANDALE — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst sharpened her stance on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump administration, telling a conservative group Wednesday it’s time for Democrats to “move on.”
Ernst, a first-term Republican and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told members of the Westside Conservative Club that the report has been made public and there is no evidence of collusion or need for further investigation.
“The Mueller report came back with absolutely zero, zero evidence of collusion with Russia from the Trump campaign. Zero evidence of that, so this really needs to stop,” she said. “The report is there. We can read the report. It proves absolutely nothing, but the Democrats want to keep going and keep going. No more investigations. No ‘Let’s call Mueller in, let’s have him in front.’ I don’t think it’s necessary, folks. We have the report. It’s exactly what they wanted, the problem is it doesn’t say what they wanted it to say. So I think it’s time that we move on from this.”
A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was made public last week, and a less-redacted version was delivered to Congress.
Ernst said the Democrats “were hounding” for the special prosecutor’s investigation and he did his job. Now, the Red Oak Republican said, “They keep making demands. We keep meeting those demands but we’re at a point now, no more demands, folks.”
Ernst, 48, who has raised $2.8 million for her 2020 re-election campaign, said she expects a “contentious” election with both her crucial Senate seat and President Donald Trump on the ballot in Iowa. Ernst defeated Democrat Bruce Braley by 8.5 percent in 2014 to become Iowa’s first female U.S. senator and the first female military veteran in the chamber’s history. She plans to use her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser on June 15 to formally launch her reelection bid.
The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.