Tiny space, big impact: Davenport 'tiny homes' help those battling addiction, crisis

"We had a lot of hurdles and a lot of red tape to work through to be able to get this project done," Boruff said, who plans to keep growing.

One Eighty owns other property in Davenport Boruff has said he hopes will be the next "tiny home" location, whether free-standing or another duplex.

Tears welled in Thrower's eyes Thursday as he led his family on a tour and gazed at the American flag flapping in the breeze in from of his new 400-square-foot "tiny home." The flag once flew over the U.S. Capitol and was donated by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in Thrower's honor, Boruff said.

Thrower said drugs, drinking and "the wrong people" led him down a destructive path from Rock Falls, Ill., to the Quad-Cities.

"A couple of years ago, I had a bad accident and overdosed," he said in a One Eighty video played prior to the home unveiling. "Had it not been for One Eighty stepping in for me, I would be right back probably to the same life."

Thrower said he is grateful for the community support, volunteers and donations from numerous businesses and civic groups that have given him a new lease on life.