HILLSDALE -- Voters in Hillsdale chose political newcomer Thomas “TJ” Francis as mayor to lead their community, which has experienced its share of controversy during the last administration, culminating in the resignations of the mayor, three trustees and village attorney in December.
Since then, the board in the village of around 500 has been operating with trustee Joni Reiss as acting mayor, and a former mayor appointed as trustee to complete one of the vacant seats, leaving two seats open.
Unofficial election results from Tuesday night’s consolidated election has Francis, a Democrat, defeating his Republican opponent, Sadie Bundy, with a 77-10 vote tally. Jane Lundquist will serve another four-year term as clerk, having run unopposed. Completing the board as trustees are Republicans John Lundquist with 57 votes and Kyle Fox with 52 votes, and Democrat Janet Lease with 55 votes. Republican William “Bill” Cole will serve a two-year term after running unopposed.
Though happy with his victory, Francis was surprised at the low voter turnout. “I wish more people would’ve voted. I’ve heard many people expressing concern about the village, but when it’s time to vote and see change, it’s a small turnout. There were 87 total votes for mayor. It showed me how people voice opinions and concerns, but don’t get out and vote.”
As for his vision for the small community, Francis said he wants what’s best for the people of Hillsdale. “I want to work together with the people and with the board. I want to bring in new ideas and see Hillsdale thrive. I grew up in Hillsdale, I still live here, and I have a lot invested in this town. I’ve been on the fire department, and been a coach at the grade school. I want to work on things needing attention, and help bring in more businesses.”
Francis cited his experience in law enforcement and as a correctional officer as a call for transparency. “I’m very open and if people ask me question, I will give out the information as much I can. We need to be transparent; when you don’t want to give out information, it doesn’t look good. Hillsdale has had that over the last eight years. The people here deserve transparency and honesty, and for their elected officials to do the right things.”
Overall, Francis looks forward to working with the clerk and trustees and any citizens wishing to be engaged in moving the community forward. “My main goal is to work with the board and get it moving smoothly again, and to find compromise on issues, big or small. I want to have a unity and cohesiveness that hasn’t been here for awhile.”
The new board will have many pressing issues when they are officially seated in May, including making a decision on upgrading the village’s wastewater facilities, which is expected to be a costly project. The board will also have to vote on police protection for the village. At a special closed session meeting on Tuesday, the current board heard testimony concerning issues about Police Chief Paul Garza, and voted to place him on paid administrative leave effective immediately until April 30, which is the date his employment contract ends.
In other races in upper Rock Island County, winners were:
Hampton Village Trustee: Matthew King, Independent, 161 votes, Chris Bornhoeft, Ind, 155 votes, and Michael Toalson, Ind, 125 votes, were elected to four-year terms.
Cordova Village Trustee: Barbara Myers, 83 votes, Harvey Sothmann, 79 votes, and Patsy Fidlar, 65 votes, all with the Citizens Party, were each elected to serve a four-year term.
Rapids City: The three non-partisan trustees elected to serve four-year terms were Richard P. Fiems, 58 votes, and Donald R. Clark and Richard Robertson, both with 54 votes.