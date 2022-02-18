Troubled Davenport apartment complex fails inspection; city issues 60-day vacate notice

A troubled Davenport apartment complex has failed another inspection as new management works with a new buyer with plans to completely renovate the properties.

The city of Davenport issued a 60-day notice Thursday that if repairs aren’t made to fix substantial housing code violations by March 18 at the Heatherton Apartments, the city will order the properties vacated by April 18.

The three buildings — 3553, 3539 and 3547 Heatherton Drive — have 12 units each. A city official estimated half of the apartments were occupied.

It would mark the second time in roughly six months that city officials have ordered property owned by Minnesota-based real estate investment firm Rise Capital, doing business at Heatherton Apartments Cooperative, vacated because their apartments had become unlivable.

Dozens of Davenport renters and their families — many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are elderly or have a disability — were forced to find new homes this past August amid an affordable housing crisis and pandemic after the city ordered the Crestwood Apartments shut down. Now, more than a dozen renters — some of whom were forced to relocate to Heatherton from Crestwood this summer for similar code violations — must do the same.

"Escalating property deterioration and fines related to rental inspection failures caused both of these properties to change ownership," Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, responded in an email. "The city is merely performing due diligence and does not vacate properties unless there are systemic repairs required or life/safety issues present."

A city enforcement officer documented more than 110 violations at the Heatherton Apartments following a Wednesday inspection, including fire code violations.

Deteriorating walls, ceilings and porch decks; broken or missing windows and doors; faulty plumbing and questionable electrical wiring and gas-fired furnaces; mold and standing water; and rodent and insect infestation were among the code violations listed in a Feb. 16 inspection report obtained by the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus.

Ryan Schmidt, managing principal at Rise Capital, did not return a message seeking comment Friday afternoon.

Arsenal Property Group, a private real estate investment firm based in Davenport, is in the process of purchasing properties owned by Heatherton Apartments Cooperative but had yet to close on the sale, according to online property records.

Chris Salazar, managing principal of Arsenal Property Group, did not return a message seeking comment Friday afternoon.

The property at 3539 Heatherton Drive sold in January to Israel and Adelina Robles of Livermore, Calif., for $300,000, according to county property records.

A Davenport city official said building permits had been pulled to remodel the buildings, and a new property management firm is working to relocate tenants displaced as a result of the sale and planned remodel.

"The city has offered extensive outreach, and the new owners have made many efforts to work with tenants to keep them in housing so long as rent payment is reasonably made and tenants are not causing damage to property," Oswald, the director of neighborhood services, said. "At last report, the new owner had worked with the majority of tenants, and only those who have failed to work with the new management or failed on rental agreements are still in limbo."

Matt McDonnell of McDonnell Property Management in Davenport said his company was brought on to help assist with the transition to a new owner.

That, McDonnell said, includes collecting rent, directing tenants to available financial assistance and getting those who are paid up into other rental housing it manages in the Quad-Cities with comparable rents "that will pass all the city regulations and standards for rental property."

The property management company provided tenants a 30-day notice in late January that month-to-month leases were being terminated on Feb. 28, which McDonnell said supersedes the city's most recent notice.

"The inspection failed. I’m not sure anybody was surprised by that," McDonnell said on Friday. "We have relocated a few tenants and a few more that my company is working to relocate."

McDonnell said Open Door Crisis Assistance in Davenport recently met with and was working to help secure financial assistance for tenants who were being displaced.

A message left with Open Door seeking comment about available assistance for tenants was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

McDonnell recommended tenants reach out to Quad-Cities emergency rental housing programs and housing nonprofits, such as The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, Project NOW, Scott County Community Services, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, as well as Open Door.

"There are several buckets of money available (through local, state and federal COVID-19 relief program) people can be assisted out, but it depends on their particular situation," McDonnell said.

That means tenants may need to reach out to several places before they may be able to get the assistance needed.

While tenants were previously notified to be out by the end of the month, McDonnell said his company is "going to extend that.

"We're not going to be there on March 1 bringing the hammer down on people," he said. "We’re trying to work with people the best we can to give them time to find reasonable accommodations and process paperwork (for assistance to secure new housing). That all takes time."

Asked why the city wasn't more forceful in compelling the owner to make ordered repairs, either by issuing a municipal citation and seeking court action or revoking their rental license, Oswald wrote: "Once the city was at this point with the owners, the ownership transition was occurring. The city felt it was in the renters' best interest to work with the new property manager to occupy a new unit as opposed to finding new apartments."

Davenport aldermen last month approved changes to the city's rental inspection program aimed at levying higher penalties against landlords who repeatedly fail to fix housing code violations and providing tenants more warning that they may be required to vacate the property if the owner fails to make ordered repairs.

City officials have repeatedly made statements since condemning the Crestwood Apartments over the summer about commitments to bolster the city’s rental inspection program and hold bad actors accountable.

Asked if that is a sincere commitment given more renters face being displaced once again because of repeated failures to fix substantial housing code violations by the same negligent landlord, Oswald wrote "the change in ownership is a demonstration of this commitment and the city holding landlords accountable."

He added changes to inspection fees "would create a financial impact for bad landlord issues at a quicker pace."

