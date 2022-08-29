Tuesday first day to submit absentee ballot request for Nov. 8 election

Beginning Tuesday, voters can request an absentee ballot, the first step for those who want to vote by mail in the general election in Scott County.

Aug. 30 is the first day voters can submit a request for a mail-in absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election. The Scott County Auditor's Office will then mail out ballots to those who request them beginning Oct. 19.

Voters must request an absentee ballot in order to submit one by mail, according to a news release by the Scott County Auditor's Office. Requests for mail-in ballots are due Oct. 24.

Request-forms are available at the Auditor's Office during open hours or can be downloaded from the Auditor's website and printed. The Auditor's Office will also send the forms to voters upon request, according to the news release.

The Auditor's Office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at the Scott County Administrative building, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. Voters can also call 563-326-8631.