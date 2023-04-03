Thomas ran as a write-in candidate for the 17th Congressional race in the 2022 General Election.

Debbie Murphy will represent the 1st Ward, Abdur Razzaque the 3rd Ward and Jessica Finch the 5th Ward in unopposed races.

Alderpersons will serve four-year terms.

Moline-Coal Valley School Board

With four open seats available, incumbent members Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson are seeking reelection to the Moline-Coal Valley School Board.

Adamson has served in her seat since 2019, while Anderson was first elected in 2015.

Current board vice president Kate Schaefer and member Maria S. Trigueros are retiring.

Five other first-term candidates are vying for the open seats:

Michelle ("Mickey") Carter.

Ramona Dixon.

Lindsey Hines.

Jason Farrell.

Mariela Trevino

For more information on each candidate, watch the district's March 20 school board candidate forum on the "Moline Television" YouTube channel.

If elected, school board candidates will serve for four years. Terms begin 40 days after the election, per the Illinois code.

Rock Island City Council

All four incumbent alderpersons in Rock Island are running to retain their seats on the City Council. Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 will be up for grabs.

Randy Hurt, 2nd Ward, is the only alderman running unopposed. He has been on the council since 2019.

Appointed to the council in January 2022 to finish former Alderman Daven Geenen's term, 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy will face two challengers, including the city's 2022 Citizen of the Year, Quincy Davis. Rock Island High School teacher Yolanda Granberry Pugh is the other challenger.

Healy co-owns Bridges Catering and the Stern Center.

Mark Poulos, 6th Ward, is being challenged by owner of The Artsy Bookworm, Tamara Felden.

Poulos served as a Rock Island police officer for 33 years before retiring in 2010 and served as the police chief for five years in Coal Valley.

He also is the co-founder of Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and teaches scuba at the University of Iowa, public safety diving at multiple agencies in the Midwest and manages Sentry Scuba in Moline.

A longtime higher-education instructor, Felden has taught as Augustana College and has served in administrative roles at Black Hawk College and the University of Chicago. After retiring at University of Chicago, she returned to Augustana as a part-time assistant professor.

She has lived in Rock Island since 1992.

Felden told a reporter she decided to run because she felt there was a lack of communication between residents and city government.

Ward 4 will see a match-up between incumbent Jenni Swanson and James Blue. Swanson was elected in 2019, coming into the role a few months before the start of the pandemic.

She said strong guidance and smart decisions made on behalf of the council allowed the city to persevere, despite the challenges.

"I feel Rock Island is turning the corner, and there's a lot of good things in the works," Swanson said.

Blue did not supply contact information on his candidacy filing nor does he have a campaign website or social media account.

Rock Island-Milan School Board

Rock Island-Milan schools have three board vacancies up for election.

Current board vice president Michael Matherly is running for reelection after joining the board in 2019. Another candidate, Jason Roessler, filed the necessary petitions and paperwork to run on the ballot.

The following individuals are running as write-in candidates:

Joshua Behn.

Nicole Durbin.

Naythan James.

Richard Phillis.

For more information on the 2023 candidates, view their responses to the "Candidate Questionnaire" form on the Rock Island Education Association's website.

Current board president Terell Williams and members Tracy Pugh and Gary Rowe are halfway through four-year terms that end in 2025. The board will appoint an individual to fill the late Dave Rockwell's seat for the remainder of his term after the April 4 election concludes.

East Moline

Wards 1, 2 and 4 in East Moline are all contested. A candidate did not file for Ward 6.

Incumbent for Ward 1 Alderman Ken Porter is being challenged by Olivia Dorothy.

According to her campaign site, Dorothy is an Urbana, Illinois, native. She has a bachelor's degree in natural resources and environmental sciences and a master's in environmental studies. In 2014, she married East Moline native Damon Gray.

She is a founding board member for the Quad Cities Farmers' Market and is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities where she volunteers on the Environmental Justice and Grounds Committees.

Porter serves on the Board of Commissioners for the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority for Rock Island County. He also is a minister at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

He also served in the United States Army and retired from MetroLINK in 2017.

Jeffrey Deppe is challenging incumbent Gary Almblade for Ward 2.

Deppe served on the Rock Island County board for eight years. He has spent the past 30 years as a union member with the Laborers Local 309 where he says he worked to protect equality and safety in the workplace.

Almblade has been an alderman since 2011.

Ward 4 will have a match-up between Benjamin James Stockwell, Michael Allison and Adam Guthrie.

East Moline School Board

East Moline has three school board vacancies this election, contested by one incumbent and four first-term candidates.

Incumbent Debra Faralli is running for reelection after serving in her seat since 2019.

First-term candidates vying for the open seats are:

Evelyn Gay.

Kimberly Dyer.

Ida DeBlieck.

Toccara Medina.

Dyer, Faralli and Gay have campaigned together as a "unity ticket" leading up to the election. More information on these three can be found on their Facebook page, titled "Elect Dyer, Faralli, Gay to EMSD 37 Board," or by emailing dfg4emsd@gmail.com.

DeBlieck and Medina appear to have campaigned together, dispersing joint campaign flyers funded by Joy PAC. The two have not put forth public contact information or social media accounts for campaigning purposes.

United Township School Board

United Township has three school board seats up for election.

Two incumbents, Vice President Sue Ickes and member Jami Gonzales, are in the race uncontested, alongside first-time candidate Debra Stevenson-Pattrick.

Ickes was first elected in 2007, while Gonzales joined the board in 2019.

Other Area school board races