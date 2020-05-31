Tuesday is election day in Iowa. Here's what to know

"Voters will be given hand wipes and masks if they want," she said. "Each voter will be given their own pencil to take with them. There will no issues with people on top of each other. We have enough poll workers who will be sanitizing."

Moritz said 21,278 absentee ballots were requested for the election — the most she has ever seen for a primary election since she took office in 2008.

"We have 15,000 ballots already in, which is astronomical, and have another 6,000 requests out," she said. "The ballot has to be postmarked by Monday or they can drop it off at the auditors office. Or they can take it to their voting location, surrender it, and vote in person on Tuesday.

"If they've misplaced their absentee ballot, they can just call us and we'll take care of it for them. We'll invalidate it and tell them the correct (voting) location."