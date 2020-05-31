Tuesday is election day in Iowa. Here's what to know

Tuesday is primary election day in Iowa and voters can expect several changes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said several polling locations have been closed with the expectation of lower voter turnout, the increase in absentee ballot voting and the need for added protection from coronavirus.
"We've gone from 63 to 23 polling locations," Moritz said. "Most of the rural areas will stay the same. We tried to put a (polling location) in every ward. The issue is not only poll workers, but location."
Voters can go to the Scott County auditor's site and enter an address in the precinct finder to find their polling location. There also is the WhereUvote app that voters can download.
"You can enter your address and it tells you the polling location with a Google map," Moritz said. "It's a very easy app. Or you can call 326-VOTE to find your location. If voters go to their regular polling location and it's been changed, there will be a sign telling them where to go."
Social distancing will be practiced at the polling sites and sneeze guards have been installed. Voters will not be required to wear masks, but they will be provided upon request.
"Voters will be given hand wipes and masks if they want," she said. "Each voter will be given their own pencil to take with them. There will no issues with people on top of each other. We have enough poll workers who will be sanitizing."
Moritz said 21,278 absentee ballots were requested for the election — the most she has ever seen for a primary election since she took office in 2008.
"We have 15,000 ballots already in, which is astronomical, and have another 6,000 requests out," she said. "The ballot has to be postmarked by Monday or they can drop it off at the auditors office. Or they can take it to their voting location, surrender it, and vote in person on Tuesday.
"If they've misplaced their absentee ballot, they can just call us and we'll take care of it for them. We'll invalidate it and tell them the correct (voting) location."
At the polls, Republican voters will choose which candidate will challenge Democratic State Sen. Rita Hart for the open U.S. House seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, who is retiring after representing the 2nd Congressional District for 14 years.
The Republican candidates are Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Bobby Schilling, Tim Borchardt, Rick Phillips and Steven Everly.
The Congressional primary is largely seen as a two-person race between Miller-Meeks and Schilling. Miller-Meeks, currently a state senator for District 41, tried and failed three times to unseat Loebsack in recent elections.
Schilling has already served in Congress, representing Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013. He lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election and lost by nearly 22,000 votes.
Schilling moved to LeClaire in 2017 and became a resident of Iowa, making him eligible to run for Congress in the 2nd District.
Although Miller-Meeks has raised nearly five times the amount of campaign contributions as Schilling, both have brought in influential endorsements.
Miller-Meeks has been endorsed by Gov. Kim Reynolds; Senators Joni Ernst and Lindsay Graham; House minority leader Kevin McCarthy; and on Friday, earned the endorsement of Congressman Steve Scalise.
Schilling has been endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania and Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Uncontested for the Republican primary is Ernst for U.S. Senate; Gary Mohr for state representative of District 94; Tim Lane for sheriff; and Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe for Scott County board of supervisors.
Democratic voters will choose which U.S. Senate candidate will face off against Republican Joni Ernst in the Nov. 3 general election. The candidates are Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro, Cal Woods and Michael Franken.
Uncontested for the Democratic primary is Hart for U.S. representative of the 2nd Congressional District; Marie Gleason for state representative of District 94; Pete Bawden for sheriff; Moritz for auditor; and Jazmin Newton and Rogers Kirk Jr. for Scott County board of supervisors.
