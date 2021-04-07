Tuesday's election saw steady turnout; fewer than 100 ballots are outstanding

Tuesday's municipal election saw a slight increase in the number of voters who cast ballots compared to four years ago, Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said.

According to unofficial results, 14,621 people cast ballots in the April 6 election, accounting for 16% of the 90,239 registered voters in the county.

Kinney said there were 184 races overall in Rock Island County, covering mayors, city councils, village boards, clerks, school boards, townships and fire districts, among others.

"I thought the night went very smooth," Kinney said. "We had a few problems throughout the day, but we were able to work through them. We had a shortage of Republican (election) judges. Looking to the future, we are going to have to look at ideas on how to recruit Republican judges.

"At no time were there long lines at any of the vote centers."

Kinney said 95 mail-in ballots are still outstanding county-wide. In East Moline, where the contested aldermanic races were very close, Kinney said results could possibly change.