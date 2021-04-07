Tuesday's election saw steady turnout; fewer than 100 ballots are outstanding

Tuesday's municipal election saw a slight increase in the number of voters who cast ballots compared to four years ago, Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said.
According to unofficial results, 14,621 people cast ballots in the April 6 election, accounting for 16% of the 90,239 registered voters in the county.
Kinney said there were 184 races overall in Rock Island County, covering mayors, city councils, village boards, clerks, school boards, townships and fire districts, among others.
"I thought the night went very smooth," Kinney said. "We had a few problems throughout the day, but we were able to work through them. We had a shortage of Republican (election) judges. Looking to the future, we are going to have to look at ideas on how to recruit Republican judges.
"At no time were there long lines at any of the vote centers."
Kinney said 95 mail-in ballots are still outstanding county-wide. In East Moline, where the contested aldermanic races were very close, Kinney said results could possibly change.
East Moline incumbent 5th Ward Alderman Yao Frederic Kotoku trails challenger Rhea Oakes by five votes, 129 to 124. Incumbent 7th Ward Alderman J.R. Rico holds a narrow two-vote lead over his opponent, former 7th Ward Alderman Gary Westbrook. Rico earned 50 votes to 48 for Westbrook, according to unofficial results.
Kinney said it is unknown what ballots are still outstanding and what races they could affect.
"We can't take any action on (changes) until after the ballots are certified, which is two weeks after the election," she said. "The actual totals won't be announced for two weeks until the election judges open all the mail."
Overall, Kinney said voter turnout was steady throughout the day and that results were swiftly tabulated at the end of the night.
"I think these races are very important because this is where we live," she said. "These decisions affect us every day."