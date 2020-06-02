Tuesday's primary election sees strong turnout despite COVID-19 and curfew

By 1:45 p.m., Poll Chairman Tim Russer said 300 people had already voted at that site.

"Voting has been steady; a lot more steady than what we were predicting for all the absentee ballots out there," Russer said. "We're doing quite a bit better than we were anticipating."

Curbside voting was being offered at all locations for the disabled and those with elevated concerns about COVID-19. No one had taken advantage of the service by 2 p.m. at the church.

Russer said the four voting booths and chairs were being sanitized between voters. Some voters were not happy, he said, that "I voted" stickers were not being handed out this election. In their place, small pencils inscribed with "I voted" were given to voters to fill out their ballots and take with them.

"They like having a sticker so they can show that they voted; especially for the younger groups," he said. "But because of the all the transferring — we have to touch, they have to touch it — this way, they get the pencil and it's theirs. It's all about COVID with the stickers, that's why there are pencils this year.