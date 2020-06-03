Turnout for Tuesday's primary election breaks records

Scott County residents turned out in force to vote Tuesday, breaking a primary election record.
Out of 127,763 registered voters, 24,259 (or 19%) cast ballots. With the country still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, 21,278 absentee ballots were requested, the most in a primary election since at least 2008.
Out of the total number of ballots cast, nearly 61% were Democratic ballots and 39% were Republican.
"Yesterday was a great day," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said. "It was the highest turnout since I've been here. The highest I've ever seen since I've been the auditor was 12,800 votes, and we had more than 24,000 last night.
"I think things went well at the polls, but I wish there was a better way to let people know when polling locations change."
Because of the high number of absentee ballot requests, the number of polling locations this election was reduced from 63 to 23.
"Consolidation hurts the people who are voting, but with COVID, it was the only choice we had," Moritz said.
Moritz said 3% of voters came out in person. She attributed the high number of absentee ballot voting to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who sent out ballot request forms to all residents.
"Normally in a primary, you don't get an absentee request form," she said. "In a primary, nobody sends out absentee request forms. I'm sure that's what attributed to the high count.
"I do have concerns with social distancing and what might occur in November. I had half of the staff (Tuesday) I normally need for a general election. I'm just really unsure where we are going to be at in November. It's uncharted territory."
Statewide, voting numbers were equally impressive.
Pate announced the state broke turnout records for a June primary election after more than 500,000 voters cast ballots Tuesday. Pate said the previous record for a June primary was set in 1994, with 449,490 votes cast.
"The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors," Pate said in a release. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen.
"I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls," Pate said.
Election results will be certified later this month when canvassing has been completed.
