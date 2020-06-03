Turnout for Tuesday's primary election breaks records

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Scott County residents turned out in force to vote Tuesday, breaking a primary election record.

Out of 127,763 registered voters, 24,259 (or 19%) cast ballots. With the country still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, 21,278 absentee ballots were requested, the most in a primary election since at least 2008.

Out of the total number of ballots cast, nearly 61% were Democratic ballots and 39% were Republican.

"Yesterday was a great day," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said. "It was the highest turnout since I've been here. The highest I've ever seen since I've been the auditor was 12,800 votes, and we had more than 24,000 last night.

"I think things went well at the polls, but I wish there was a better way to let people know when polling locations change."

Because of the high number of absentee ballot requests, the number of polling locations this election was reduced from 63 to 23.

"Consolidation hurts the people who are voting, but with COVID, it was the only choice we had," Moritz said.