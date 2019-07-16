{{featured_button_text}}
This photo shows the toppled section of the HESCO barrier that failed on April 30, allowing floodwaters into downtown Davenport. City officials thought the breach may have been caused by a failure of the roadway, which has been ruled out now that the floodwater has receded.

 Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com

The HESCO flood barrier that breached causing an emergency evacuation of Davenport’s lower downtown was likely caused by a sliding failure that caused part of the barrier to overturn, an investigation performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found.

The Corps recommended the city create a higher barrier when major flooding is expected.

The Corps’ report was shared by city officials Tuesday afternoon. Officials from the Corps were on hand to share the findings with city officials.

On April 30, the temporary flood barrier failed after holding back the Mississippi River for 46 days, sending several feet of water into the city’s business district. Costs for the city’s public works department have risen substantially since then, other infrastructure projects have been delayed and some downtown business owners say they will not recover.

The Flood of 2019 has sparked a citywide conversation about flood protection, prompting local officials to reevaluate Davenport’s flood protection plans. Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who is set to leave office early next year, has formed a task force that will recommend changes the city could make as more frequent and fiercer floods are expected to come with changing weather patterns.

Some flood-mitigation initiatives have already been put in place. In late May, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said public works employees would build bigger, heavier flood walls whenever record flooding might occur.

After the barrier broke down, former public works director Mike Clarke had criticized Davenport's efforts, saying the city should have double-stacked the barriers at the base and added another line on top for additional height.

Spiegel has said the city was unable to safely add a second layer to the floodwall built of HESCO barriers because extreme pressure from the river waters could have “compromised the existing wall.”

“As crews build a new wall now, they are taking extra precautions to set up a bigger, heavier wall to hold the river back,” Spiegel wrote in her May 29 letter to residents. “Until a clear understanding of what caused or contributed to the breach is available, the City of Davenport will be constructing a taller, heavier wall from the start when there is any chance that river flooding could reach” severe flooding stage.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

