U.S. Army Secretary: 'Quad City residents should not be worried about a BRAC'

In a stop Monday at the Rock Island Arsenal, the secretary of the Army said Quad-Citians should not be worried about a potential base closure or realignment at the area's top employer.

U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, who became the 25th Army secretary following the U.S. Senate's confirmation in May 2021 as well as the first woman to hold the position, toured the Arsenal's Center of Excellence for Additive and Advanced Manufacturing at the Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, which included a tour of large-scale 3D printers. The secretary of the Army is the senior civilian official within the Department of Defense responsible for U.S. Army matters.

Local concerns over a national Base Realignment and Closure round, in which the Army assesses bases for efficiencies and unused space, rose anew after a lawmaker in Congress voiced support for another round. In the most recent round, in 2005, the Quad-Cities lost a 1,200-person unit, which was moved to Michigan.

But Wormuth said Quad Citians shouldn't worry.

"Quad City residents should not be worried about a BRAC," Wormuth told reporters. "There are no plans for any kind of a base closure here. You know, if anything, I would say Rock Island Arsenal is as important as ever."

Wormuth said the Arsenal's variety of manufacturing capabilities made it unique. Headquarters at the Arsenal include the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, which is host to large-scale 3D printing and other manufacturing capabilities, and the Joint Munitions Command, which manages the nation's ammunition plants. Soon, the JMTC will be home to the largest 3D metal printer in the world, which will be able to print large parts for military ground vehicles in one piece.

The Army Sustainment Command, which handles global logistics for the Army and is also headquartered at the Arsenal, she said, has organized the logistics of moving the U.S.'s lethal aid to Europe to aid Ukraine as it faces a Russian invasion.

"They (Army Sustainment Command) have really been at the center of making sure that we've been able to move all of the different types of equipment that we're providing to the Ukrainians," Wormuth said. "So, for example, the M777 howitzers, but also just making sure that all of the different types of assistance and equipment that we're providing are getting to the right ports, the right places, so that they can get to Europe as quickly as possible."

"It, I think, underscores how important it is to have a healthy defense industrial base, and Rock Island Arsenal is core to that. So there's really nothing to worry about," Wormuth said of the possibility of a BRAC.

When asked about the possibility of bringing more contracts to the Rock Island Arsenal, Wormuth said the Army can talk with its sister services to identify if they have any needs that could be met at the Arsenal.

In Washington, D.C., the chair of a budget-writing defense subcommittee, Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., recently voiced her support for evaluating bases and unneeded space to save the military money, formally known as BRAC.

The threat of BRAC comes with the possibility, however slight, of closures at one of the Quad-Cities' top employers. The Arsenal employs 5,089 civilian, 471 military and 669 contracted employees. All told, 14,000 community jobs are tied to the Arsenal, according to the Bi-State Commission.

In 2005, the Pentagon decided to move the Rock Island Arsenal's 1,200-person-strong TACOM, a chemical and armament systems unit, to Michigan. Also in 2005, the Pentagon recommended closing the 301-person Defense Finance and Accounting Service at the Arsenal but kept a separate department that had been recommended for closure and gained another.

A 2012 Government Accountability Office report found that the 2005 round of BRAC did not produce the cost savings that were expected because of increased cost estimates in information technology and construction as well as complicated record keeping on realignments and closures.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and member of the House Appropriations Committee and subcommittee on defense, last week pointed to an additional $70 million in federal funding dedicated to the Arsenal this year for research, development and manufacturing, including large-scale 3D printing.

"I've spent a decade fighting for the Quad-Cities, and on my watch, the Arsenal remains well-positioned to help lead in the defense of our nation and for our allies," Bustos said.

