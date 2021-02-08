U.S. government says historic Rock Island County courthouse is finalist as federal courthouse; county still plans on demolition

"Because of the real potential to renovate and reuse the courthouse as a new federal courthouse, we don’t think it’s possible for the agencies to make such a finding. There is an obvious 'feasible and prudent' alternative staring the county in the face," McDonald said.

"Reusing the building as the new federal courthouse is a win for everyone, especially the citizens of Rock Island. At no expense to the already cash-strapped county, Joe Lemon is willing to renovate and preserve our historical asset and we could get a tenant in the federal government that will be a good steward of the building and drive economic activity in the area.

"It is inexplicable to us why the county has not shown any interest in this solution and why Mr. Brunk will not even allow the Rock Island County Board to discuss it," McDonald said.

Lemon and local preservationists had hoped the topic of using old county courthouse for federal court operations would be up for discussion during Wednesday night's county board committee of the whole meeting. At this time, it is not on the agenda.