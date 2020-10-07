U.S. House Ill. District 17: Cheri Bustos being challenged by Esther Joy King

"I approach anything I do with an entrepreneurial mindset," she said. "Finding out how hungry people are to hear positive, hopeful messaging. ... People are discouraged by what's happening in Washington, D.C. We can do better. My campaign has become a representation of how much better we deserve."

If elected, King said her top priority will be health care and revising the Affordable Care Act by offering more marketplace choices, as the state of Maryland has done.

"The Affordable Care Act has not worked for so many families," she said. "Their costs are going up and up. It's time to take on health care, not as a political gain but to come to the table to lower health care costs.

"I believe free-market competitiveness helps, not only by allowing states to create their own marketplaces but also allowing us to purchase health care insurance across state lines. If Iowa, for example, had a great (insurance) marketplace, residents of Illinois would also be able to purchase across the state line. I believe ultimately, competitiveness creates value for us.

"I'm honored to be part of this and grateful for everyone who is supporting and voting for better representation in western Illinois."

