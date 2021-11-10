U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos champions $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as students graduate from Black Hawk's Highway Construction Careers Training Program

Black Hawk students Cameron Chaney, Brady Jones, Ethan Moran and Baruch Young were already on a path toward stable employment when they graduated from the Highway Construction Careers Training Program in Moline on Wednesday.
But with passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Nov. 5, the young men's futures are bright as the need for skilled workers for jobs repairing and replacing roads and bridges will increase as a result of the legislation.
Within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is $110 billion for roads, bridges and other major projects; $11 billion for highway and pedestrian safety programs; and $1 billion to reconnect communities divided by highways and other transportation infrastructure.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was one of the 228 members of the House who voted for the bill. As a featured speaker at Wednesday's graduation ceremony, she spoke about the job security and demand graduates like Chaney, Jones, Moran and Young will experience.
"As a member of Congress, we did something really, really important a week ago Friday," Bustos said. "And that was to pass the biggest, rebuilding of America package in our lifetimes."
Next up is Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" package, aimed at helping the economy by addressing climate change and assisting working and middle class families. Included in the bill is $555 billion for clean energy and climate investments; $400 billion for childcare and preschool assistance; $200 billion for child tax and earned income tax credits; $150 billion for housing; and $150 billion for housing, among other programs.
The legislation is in the early stages of debate and approval, having passed a procedural vote in the House late Nov. 5, shortly after the House approved the infrastructure package.
"This rebuilding package is even bigger than when we built the interstate highway system back when Dwight Eisenhower was president of the United States," Bustos said. "You're entering this chapter of your life when there are going to be jobs that will keep you busy for many, many years. With the (infrastructure) package we passed Friday and another package we're going to pass next week, it's going to create 1.5 million jobs every year for the next many years.
"This is a really good time to come out of this (program) and we are really proud of you," Bustos told the graduates.
Baruch Young is was accepted into an apprenticeship program before he even graduated.
"I already have money in my pension," Young said. "I'm already on the route to success."