U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who announced last week he is seeking the presidency, is participating in an upcoming candidate forum sponsored by the Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose University.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. April 28 on St. Ambrose’s campus. Called "Leading the Nation – Iowa 2020,” the event is the first in a series of forums aimed at informing Iowans ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses set for Feb. 3, 2020.
The 90-minute forum will begin with introductions, followed by remarks from Swalwell, a 25-minute panel discussion led by two journalists and Ed Tibbetts, the editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times, and a question-and-answer period with the audience.
Swalwell, a California Democrat, is one of more than a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination with the goal of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in 2020. Chief policy issues of his campaign platform include increased gun control, health care and making college more affordable.