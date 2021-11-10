U.S. Rep Miller-Meeks will seek re-election in Iowa's new 1st district

Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will seek re-election in Iowa's newly-drawn 1st Congressional District in 2022, avoiding a potentially competitive and contentious race against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.
The move also sets up a potential GOP primary challenge.
"My connection to this district is extremely strong and I never wanted people in this district to feel that I was betraying them," she told reporters at a Wednesday news conference at Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport. "People in Wapello County and in Iowa know that I will take them with me, and I will advocate for them and I will be their voice, regardless of the district I continue to represent."
Miller-Meeks did not say when or where she will move into the new district and has not decided if she will sell her home in Ottumwa.
Members of Congress are not required to live in their district. The Constitution requires House members live in the state they represent, though not necessarily the same district.
Iowa’s new redistricting map put Miller-Meeks, a Republican, in the 3rd District, now represented by Axne, a Democrat. Axne has not announced her plans and is reportedly considering running for re-election or for Iowa governor in 2022.
Altoona Republican Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn has launched a campaign to run for Axne's 3rd District U.S. House seat in 2022, and has been named to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s "Young Guns" program.
Miller-Meeks said running against Axne did not affect her decision. She said southeast Iowa deserves stability with an incumbent in Congress in light of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller-Meeks is serving in her first term in Congress after winning last year's election for Iowa's open 2nd district seat by six votes, after Democrat Rita Hart ended her 2020 election challenge before the U.S. House in March.
"The goal is to win by more than six votes," Miller-Meeks said.
The new 1st District covers much of southeast Iowa, including Johnson, Cedar, Jones, Iowa, Washington, Keokuk, Louisa, Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, and includes 16 of the 24 counties Miller-Meeks currently represents, where Democrats still maintain a slight advantage in terms of registered voters.
Based on 2020 election results, a Democrat would have carried the new set of counties that now comprise Iowa's 1st District by a little more than 2,000 votes.
Miller-Meeks said she believes her voting record and work in Congress as a member of the minority to pass and introduce bills focused on veterans issues and immigration will help win her favor in reaching out to new voters and constituents.
"I don't necessarily believe it will be any easier or have any less challenges, but one thing I think people know from me ... (is) I'm a fighter. I'm tough. I'm resilient. I am perseverant. And I am dogged," she said.
Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City and Knoxville Democrat Joseph Kerner, a senior cultivator for the state-licensed medical marijuana manufacturer MedPharm Iowa, have announced campaigns seeking the 1st District seat.
A primary election is scheduled for June 7.
"I welcome Rep. Miller-Meeks to the race in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District," Bohannan said in a statement. "While she's been weighing her political prospects, and voting against bipartisan infrastructure improvements for Iowa, I've been traveling throughout Iowa's first Congressional district meeting voters where they're at."
Bohannan said she's been honored to hear from Iowans about issues that matter to them — including fixing roads and bridges, creating good-paying jobs, supporting small business and improving education and health care.
"One thing is clear: Southeastern Iowans want a Congressional representative who values truth, integrity, and will put delivering results for the people of Iowa above divisive partisan politics," she said.
Miller-Meeks voted against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the House last week by a vote of 228-206. She said she could not support a bill directly tied to President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion dollar "Build Back Better Agenda." Miller-Meeks called the social safety net and climate bill that focuses on addressing the climate crisis, expanding access to health and child care and tax reforms a "reckless tax-and-spend package" that increases inflation.
"I look at an administration that already has policies that are harming economic growth," she said. "I cannot vote for a reconciliation bill that's going to cost more jobs, continue to increase inflation and continue to increase taxes on local individuals."
Miller-Meeks also cited the "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico boarder and federal vaccine mandates.
Although "completely, fully vaccinated" and having administered vaccines in all 24 counties of the 2nd Congressional District, Miller-Meeks, a physician, said she is opposed to vaccine mandates.
"I find it very problematic," she said. "There are people who are going to lose their jobs over this. ... And so that's troubling to me."
Miller-Meeks may also face a GOP challenger.
Political novice and Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl announced early this week he intends to run for Congress as a Republican in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District.
Kuehl owns and operates FSBO Homes Quad Cities and has launched Code Ninjas Quad Cities, a franchise that teaches computer coding and STEM education to children ages 5 to 14.
"I think primaries make you stronger as a candidate and force you think about the election," Miller-Meeks said. "Campaigns are grueling ... so I really applaud anybody that wants to put their hat in the ring and run for office."
Miller-Meeks highlighted her personal story of growing up in a military family of seven siblings and leaving home at the age of 16 to enroll in community college and pursue a medical career.
She enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and served for 24 years as a nurse and doctor, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. She operated a private ophthalmology practice in Ottumwa, and previously served in the Iowa Senate and as director of the Iowa Department of Public Health under former Republican Iowa Gov. Terry Brandstad.
"I've dedicated my life to the service of others," said Miller-Meeks. "My candidacy is about never quitting on the promise that Iowans can achieve so much more when are not under the thumb of one-size-fits-all Washington, D.C. politicians."
Miller-Meeks said she will continue to fight for affordable and accessible health care, a stronger economy, better jobs, job skills training, fair trade and "an education system that works for all of our kids ... and parents; not teachers' unions."