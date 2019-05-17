U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa says the recovery efforts underway in downtown Davenport following a historic flood demonstrate the “resilience” of Iowans, saying he intends to support legislation aimed toward disaster relief for victims of natural disasters.
Escorted by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, the senator took a tour through the heart of downtown, which until a couple of weeks ago had several streets filled with waist-high floodwaters. Since then, a spell of sunny and warm weather has sent the Mississippi River back to its banks, although the river is expected to rise over the coming days with heavy rain forecast in the northern Midwest.
“From the standpoint of seeing the damage that’s done there’s a couple phrases or words that stick out that I also heard I also heard in southwest Iowa when I was down there two or three times already for that flooded area: The resilience of the people of Iowa and the pulling together of people of Iowa when you have a natural disaster,” Grassley said.
Grassley added that he’s unsure how hang ups over supplemental disaster aid will shake out, but Senate leaders plan to call up legislation on the matter soon.
“In regard to what’s before the Senate now, I don’t know whether there’ll be a final compromise worked out so we can actually vote on a bill that’ll get to the president of the United States or whether we’re going to have a reconsideration of the bill that did get 60 votes” weeks ago, Grassley said. “But I know this: Sen. (Mitch) McConnell, leader of the Senate, has told all of us that we’re going to have a vote one way or the other.”
Damaged businesses viewed by Grassley included Great River Brewery, a downtown haunt on the front line of disaster when the city’s temporary levee broke on April 30. Part owner Scott Lehnert says the brewery’s special equipment for beer-making was destroyed when the rushing water damaged the building’s eastern wall and garage door.
Lehnert added that he’s still awaiting financial aid to get back on his feet, but so far “there’s no money, no nothing.” Inside the room with massive tanks and brewing equipment, sandbags were on the floor and the stench of floodwater still lingered.
Klipsch, Davenport’s mayor, pointed to the brewery as a pioneer of the city’s downtown, saying the business has been a popular destination that’s helped other businesses grow around the area.
“We’re gonna be here because we realize you were the one that made a lot of what’s happening around us possible,” the mayor said. “We know you put a lot of heart and soul into this.”
“It’s hard,” Lehnert said later, pausing to wipe away tears.
In the wake of the disaster, some Democratic presidential candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 have begun using Davenport’s flooding as an example of the need to address a changing climate. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, whose campaign is centered on addressing the “climate crisis,” was in town Wednesday to talk about his environmental policy. And former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas is scheduled to tour flood-damaged businesses early next week.
Asked whether he thinks climate policy is an issue that should be part of the conversation in Davenport and other flooded Iowa communities, Grassley said the United States is already a global leader for alternative energy.
“If you’re asking me is global warming real and if you’re asking me if the temperature has risen in the last 100 years the answer is yes and I think that I’ve been one who has been trying to do something about it for at least the 38 years that I’ve been in the Congress of the United States before we even started talking about it,” Grassley said. The U.S. has done “a phenomenal job” compared to the rest of the world on reducing greenhouse gases, the senator said, and “we need to continue to do that.”
Grassley was also scheduled to meet with community leaders in the Scott County river town of Buffalo on Friday afternoon. That town also experienced major flooding after a temporary flood wall was breached weeks ago.