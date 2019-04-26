Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says Special Counsel Robert Mueller is “under fire” from Democrats because they did not see their desired outcome following the Justice Department’s nearly two-year investigation of conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.
She made the comments after a town hall forum at St. Ambrose University in Davenport on Friday.
Findings from Mueller’s report, which dropped on Washington last week, concluded that no coordination occurred between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian operatives, an aspect Republicans – including Trump – have seized on as vindication of the president. But Democrats have recently aligned focus around the report’s indication that the president may have sought to stop the investigation from happening altogether, with some questioning whether he should face criminal charges.
Such an action would constitute obstruction of justice, but U.S. Attorney General William Barr has claimed there is insufficient evidence to support criminal action against the president. Asked for her thoughts about a Trump attempt to thwart the investigation, Ernst said the main takeaway is that the investigation was allowed to continue.
“I mean, (Trump) could’ve publicly come out and said ‘I’m going to stop this investigation.’ He did not do that. So the investigation is there, we have the 400-plus page document, we need to be able to go through that, talk about it, that’s fine,” Ernst said. “We want to learn from those instances. But bottom line: The investigation was concluded. So whatever intentions were out there, the investigation was concluded.”
Barr is scheduled to testify before the House and Senate judiciary committees next week, and Democrats have called for Mueller to do the same. But Ernst, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says Mueller’s appearance is not necessary, pointing to the report he produced as sufficient.
Ernst, who says she has yet to finish reading the report, added Mueller’s investigation was “very thorough” and his role was welcomed by Democrats and Republicans alike.
“It was bipartisan that Mueller is the man to do this – and he’s widely respected,” she said. “Well, now he’s under fire because (Democrats) didn’t get the results that they wanted.”
The Mueller report was one of the hottest discussion topics at the forum. Ernst, who is up for reelection in 2020, has held several town halls around the state lately as part of her tour across Iowa’s 99 counties.
As some in the Davenport crowd became unruly – one man pointed and shouted that Ernst was “trash” as he left – Ernst said Russians were surely to blame for interfering with the election. But she also noted Russia has sought to influence politics around the globe, saying the federal government needs to ensure elections systems in the U.S. remain well-guarded. And she said more should be done to prevent Russian influencers from spreading their messages on social media platforms like Facebook.
“I have always stated that Russia is not our friend,” Ernst told the crowd at one point, earning some applause from the few dozen attendees. “Russia’s not our friend. I don’t trust (Russian President) Vladimir Putin any further than I can throw him. OK? And I can’t throw him. So, I don’t trust him.”
Affordable health care was another major discussion point brought by attendees, an issue Ernst says is a bipartisan concern in Congress. Ernst pointed to recent legislative efforts aimed toward reducing health care costs, including the possibility of tighter regulations on the pharmaceutical industry that would give generic drug producers greater leeway to be competitive.