Under Democratic-controlled redistricting, Quad-City area Republican legislators have been drawn out of their districts

"We're fine representing new people and meeting new people; that's certainly not the issue," McCombie said. "It's more about the process.

"Whether I am in the House, the Senate or in Congress, that's not going to stop me. I am going to continue to be that person and represent my district."

State maps are redrawn every 10 years based on census numbers. According to the Illinois state constitution, the proposed maps must be voted on for approval by June 30. McCombie said she thinks there will be a vote by the end of May.

"It will pass on partisan lines; there will not be one Republican on it," she said. "I think it will go to the courts and we may come back again to vote on a second map. We are trying not to overreact too much."

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy is accusing Democrats of gerrymandering in order to remain in power.

"For months now, Democrat politicians have shown they would be willing to subvert the will of the people, go back on their word, and rig the system to their benefit by drawing partisan gerrymandered maps," Tracy said in a statement May 21. "Democrat politicians finally followed through in using the Madigan playbook to submit their final work after 7 p.m. on a Friday.