Update: State launches investigation into Scott County auditor's payments to election workers

"And in reviewing that audit, my understanding of the outcome that was agreed to was that steps would be taken so this did not occur again, and I did not see any criminal conduct," Walton said. "It was not fraudulent. It was all out in the open. She did not benefit, nor did anybody in her office benefit."

County supervisors in December chided Moritz -- who resigned April 23 out of concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors she said will make the job more difficult -- for unilaterally deciding to increase poll workers' pay to $15 an hour from $10-$12 an hour for working the June primary during a statewide public health emergency, without county board approval.

Moritz said she made a mistake and thought she had the authority, as she had money within her budget to do so. She also contends her office did not use the federal Help America Vote Act funds in the June primary.

Mortiz said she increased pay due to difficulty finding poll workers willing to work an election during the pandemic and civil unrest over police brutality and racial injustice that led to a local curfew. She added surrounding counties also paid more money to poll workers.