Update: State launches investigation into Scott County auditor's payments to election workers

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Thursday announced his office will launch an investigation into payments made by former Democratic Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz to election workers last summer.
"These potential overpayments have been publicly reported and may be a misuse of Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds made available through the Iowa Secretary of State Office," Sand, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.
The Iowa Secretary of State Office will assist with the investigation, and the State Auditor's Office will issue a report with its findings when the audit is completed, according to a press release.
A spokeswoman for the Iowa State Auditor's Office said Sand and his office could not provide further comment about the investigation, due to its ongoing nature.
Sonya Heitshusen, public information officer for the State Auditor's Office, said findings from the investigation will be shared with the appropriate federal oversight agencies, the Iowa Attorney General's Office and Scott County Attorney.
Possible penalties arising from the payments to poll workers would be left to federal agencies, the Iowa Attorney General and Scott County Attorney to determine, Heitshusen said.
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said the unauthorized payments to poll workers were reviewed and documented by a third-party financial auditing firm as part of the county's annual audit.
"And in reviewing that audit, my understanding of the outcome that was agreed to was that steps would be taken so this did not occur again, and I did not see any criminal conduct," Walton said. "It was not fraudulent. It was all out in the open. She did not benefit, nor did anybody in her office benefit."
County supervisors in December chided Moritz -- who resigned April 23 out of concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors she said will make the job more difficult -- for unilaterally deciding to increase poll workers' pay to $15 an hour from $10-$12 an hour for working the June primary during a statewide public health emergency, without county board approval.
Moritz said she made a mistake and thought she had the authority, as she had money within her budget to do so. She also contends her office did not use the federal Help America Vote Act funds in the June primary.
Mortiz said she increased pay due to difficulty finding poll workers willing to work an election during the pandemic and civil unrest over police brutality and racial injustice that led to a local curfew. She added surrounding counties also paid more money to poll workers.
"We couldn't get people to work, because people were worried about their safety working at a polling location with the public during the time of COVID," Moritz said. "We couldn't even get 63 (polling) locations. We had to drop down to 28 locations."
She added county elections staff was working 75 to 80 hours a week.
"(W)e were just crazy with all the changes that had to be made," Moritz said. "It was just a simple oversight on our part."
Republican Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe took Moritz to task last winter in the wake of the county audit for failing to gain approval for the payroll change.
"Well in advance of the June primary election, Auditor Moritz made the unilateral decision to pay poll workers an effective wage of $15 an hour," Knobbe said during a December county board meeting. "She did this by altering the time sheets of those workers to equate to a $15 an hour wage. In some cases, the records reflect that a worker logged more than 24 hours in a single day.”
Moritz said that the poll workers do not have time sheets, and that due to the payment system they use and because poll workers are paid for mileage and training "we gave them more hours than what they actually worked" in a single day to arrive at $15 an hour.
"There was no intent on anyone's part in my office to deceive anybody or to do anything (malicious) to the county," she said.
Reached Thursday, Knobbe argued Moritz --who served as past-president of the Iowa County Auditor’s Association and served for 14 years as auditor managing payroll for the county -- knew better.
"I get it was a very busy year and COVID put stress on everybody … but I don’t necessarily buy the argument that she thought she had the authority to pay them more," Knobbe said, adding while neither Moritz nor her family benefited from the pay increase, there are questions as to whether her actions violated the requirements of the federal Help America Vote Act.
"I get that mistakes happen, but it’s terribly unfortunate," Knobbe said.
Democratic Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said, "there is no debate there was a technical failure on her part to secure board approval," but believes Moritz was acting with good intentions under increased stress, pressure and workload to conduct a safe election during a pandemic that led to the oversight.
"I have the utmost confidence in State Auditor Rob Sand that he will do a thorough and fair investigation," Croken said. "It seems to me to be an issue already reviewed and determined. The money was already in the budget, and (Moritz) was not seeking additional funds. ... The election was conducted in the throes of a pandemic, and it is my belief and impression the auditor was simply trying to ensure she had an adequate number of poll workers to keep the requisite number of polling locations open and available to the public."