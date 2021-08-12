UPDATED: Black tenants endured 'many, many years' of racial harassment in city of Davenport housing

Shorter said he has visited the city's Civil Rights Commission and has reached out to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and attorneys.

"It was like you all are sweeping it under the rug," Shorter told Davenport aldermen. "I heard one of you guys say Iowa is a great place to live. Well, not for Blacks, ‘cause we’re getting racial profiled. Every time we come down here to file a complaint of something going on, nothing ever happens. … Iowa, there’s no place for no Black person here — woman, man or child. Because, when we come down here to get some help, we get the deaf ear.”

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he visited with Shorter several times to discuss his complaints about being harassed and mistreated in the city's public housing, and repeatedly encouraged Shorter to file a complaint with the city's Civil Rights Commission and Davenport Police Department and provide any relevant documentation.

"I never received any," Matson said Thursday, adding he also wrote a letter to and had conversations with city staff directing them to be professional and responsive to such complaints.

"I’ve advocated for him and wrote letters to city staff and advised him on may things," Matson said. "And I continue to talk to him."