UPDATED: Black tenants endured 'many, many years' of racial harassment in city of Davenport housing

For years, tenants of The Heritage, a formerly city-owned, 120-unit apartment building in downtown Davenport that offers Section 8 rental-assistance, complained of being harassed and constantly subjected to racial slurs by a fellow tenant.
But it wasn’t until May of this year, after months of a tenant protesting outside City Hall and pleading at City Council meetings, that officials took action to remove the offender from the building, according to city records.
Willie Shorter, 53, who has lived in The Heritage, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, for six years, has been a constant and combative presence at City Hall and City Council meetings since February, at times holding a makeshift sign to draw attention to harassment in public housing experienced by Black renters.
"Every time I try to bring up these issues, don’t nobody want to hear it," a visibly agitated Shorter told Davenport aldermen at a July 21 council meeting.
"The city keeps slamming the doors and hiding the issue," said Shorter, who at times has been threatening in his remarks to city officials.
Shorter and a number of other tenants expressed a fairly lengthy list of grievances against The Heritage, which the city recently sold, early this year. Shorter has alleged Davenport Police are called to respond to spurious complaints against Black residents, and a laundry room used by a number of Black residents was vandalized with animal feces.
Shorter said he has visited the city's Civil Rights Commission and has reached out to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and attorneys.
"It was like you all are sweeping it under the rug," Shorter told Davenport aldermen. "I heard one of you guys say Iowa is a great place to live. Well, not for Blacks, ‘cause we’re getting racial profiled. Every time we come down here to file a complaint of something going on, nothing ever happens. … Iowa, there’s no place for no Black person here — woman, man or child. Because, when we come down here to get some help, we get the deaf ear.”
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he visited with Shorter several times to discuss his complaints about being harassed and mistreated in the city's public housing, and repeatedly encouraged Shorter to file a complaint with the city's Civil Rights Commission and Davenport Police Department and provide any relevant documentation.
"I never received any," Matson said Thursday, adding he also wrote a letter to and had conversations with city staff directing them to be professional and responsive to such complaints.
"I’ve advocated for him and wrote letters to city staff and advised him on may things," Matson said. "And I continue to talk to him."
City records, though, show Heritage residents filed at least 10 complaints and police reports with city officials alleging harassment, including being called racial slurs, by the same tenant as far back as March of 2013.
City officials thrice notified 77-year-old former Heritage resident Jerry Huff — in 2013, 2014 and February of this year — that he had breached the terms of his lease for disturbing "the rights or comfort of neighbors" by repeatedly using "foul and offensive language" and repeatedly calling fellow tenants the N-word.
In each instance, Huff was instructed by city officials that in order to remedy the repeated breaches of his lease agreement he needed to refrain from using racial slurs toward other tenants or guests. He continued to do so.
It was not until May 24, 2021, that city officials notified Huff his lease was being terminated for threatening "the health, safety, or right to a peaceful enjoyment of the premises by other residents."
The notice referenced a letter Huff received from city officials dated Oct. 20, 2020 "for making racial remarks to other tenants, and a lease violation on February 2, 2021, for the same behavior."
"Since that time, we received another complaint," on May 18, 2021 of calling Shorter a racial slur.
Attempts to contact Huff for comment were unsuccessful.
Huff, during a June 7 hearing appealing the city's decision to terminate his lease, argued witnesses were lying about his use of the N-word. An administrative hearing officer determined Huff's denial "is not credible," according to an June 10 order upholding the termination of Huff's lease.
"There were multiple instances of Mr. Huff using inappropriate language and treatment of other residents and their guests, going back for many, many years," wrote Davenport attorney and hearing officer M. Anne McAtee. "Mr. Huff was warned on multiple occasions that his behavior was not acceptable."
Asked to respond to why tenants of city-owned public housing were subjected to racial harassment for so long, Matson initially brushed it off as name-calling, but when pressed said, "I'm going to look into why it took so long."
City Director of Community and Economic Development Bruce Berger said the city's response to the harassment complaints was limited by Huff's due-process rights as a tenant under Iowa law.
"Residents are able to make complaints, but landlords’ actions are limited by tenants’ rights, due process and free speech," Berger responded in an email. "When complaints were made with enough detail to be actionable, the city, as the landlord, sent Notices to Cure. When there were no complaints within the following six months, which is a timeline set by state law, the process for the original complaint terminates."
Berger said city officials took "the first opportunity to terminate" Huff's tenancy. Huff lost his appeal and has moved out of The Heritage.
"We understand that it can be difficult to live with neighbors who are disrespectful, but even these tenants have due process and freedom of speech rights," Berger said. "Terminating someone’s housing because of interpersonal complaints without following the tenant’s due process rights would be unlawful."