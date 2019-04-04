Davenport administrators met with Canadian Pacific Wednesday to work out issues as the railroad continues raising its tracks in response to flooding along the Mississippi River.
At issue with the raised tracks – some could be raised as much as 20 inches, city officials say – is the adverse effect they could have for vehicles and pedestrians trying to cross at any of the city’s seven street intersections.
The recent conversation mostly centered on ensuring the city’s seven intersections are restored to compliance with federal accessibility laws once the railroad’s work is finished, said Nicole Gleason, the city’s public works director. She also said the city is working with Canadian Pacific to get the railroad’s site development plans.
City administrators and elected officials have also complained about the way Canadian Pacific went about doing the work. City officials say the railroad began work last week after they had mutually agreed not to do so.
Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific officials have said they’ve remained in close contact with city officials as the plan has unfolded.
"CP’s engineering team met with the city in advance of the start of work and has sought to keep city staff apprised," said Andy Cummings, Canadian Pacific spokesman, in an email. "That communication is ongoing, including a meeting between city staff and CP officers the evening of April 3. It is CP’s desire to work proactively with the city, and CP will seek to understand and remedy concerns the city has.
"The job of lifting track began March 28, and it will be ongoing until the city is satisfied with the work CP has done," he added.
Cummings reiterated the higher track will help CP continue to meet the shipping needs of Quad-City and Iowa businesses and connect their products to markets across North America.
"The work taking place in Davenport is part of CP’s commitment to providing reliable transportation services to its customers, including those that serve and employ Iowans," Cummings said.
Several of the city aldermen voiced surprise and frustration during a bi-weekly briefing Tuesday when they were informed of the work Canadian Pacific was doing. Canadian Pacific is not required to obtain permits or approval from the city to work on its tracks because railroads fall under the federal government’s oversight.
“There is absolutely nothing we can do about them raising the tracks,” City Administrator Corri Spiegel told council members. “That is their federal right.”
On Wednesday, Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, said he’s concerned about what appears to be a lack of communication on the railroad’s part, saying he wishes “there was a lot more communication (and) a lot more working together.”
“You have multiple intersections now that are problems,” he added. “Those are ours. So, can’t we both do this together?”
Canadian Pacific has been called out for poor communication with other area cities in recent memory.
In 2014, Muscatine officials took issue with an abrupt rail-raising along the city’s riverfront, actions Canadian Pacific said were emergency measures necessary to protect the rail infrastructure.
"The railroad has come in and done this with no notice whatsoever," Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said at the time. "It's totally unacceptable."
Quad-City Times columnist Barb Ickes contributed to this report.