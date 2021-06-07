UPDATED: Davenport Mayor asks Iowa Gov. Reynolds, feds for back up to address surge in gun violence

"Again, the specifics are being worked out, but the governor was very supportive when I talked with her," Matson said.

Matson, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski and representatives fromthe NAACP and Davenport Peace will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday at the Davenport Police Department, 416 North Harrison St., to release security camera footage of and address the shots fired incident at the Redstone Ramp over the weekend.

Davenport police officers responded to 279 reports of gunfire in 2020, an all-time high, Sikorski said during a press conference last week outlining a new violent crime task force.

In comparison, Cedar Rapids had 163 verified shots fired incidents in 2020, according to police department data.

Matson said city officials have had discussions with staff for Grassley and Ernst requesting "technical and analytical" assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A law enforcement arm of the Department of Justice, the ATF partners with law enforcement and public safety agencies to protect communities from violent criminals, criminal organizations and the illegal use and trafficking of firearms.