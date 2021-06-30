UPDATED: Davenport working on repairs to multiple broken sewer, water lines that caused sinkholes

Davenport city officials asked for patience from the public Wednesday as they work to repair broken sewer and water lines causing two large sinkholes that developed on East Locust Street over the weekend.
City officials issued a statement stating four broken sewer laterals and two broken lead water service lines were recently discovered.
"Approximately one-third of the area of concern has been inspected," according to a city news release. "Flow from the two water service line breaks has made the investigation difficult and requiring other interventions to reduce the flow while staff inspect the sewer main."
City officials said they planned to repair the water and sewer lines discovered to date, investigate another third, make repairs, investigate the final third and make repairs as needed.
"The plan will facilitate efficient repair where limited space exists for equipment and flow interventions," according to the news release.
Robbin Dunn, communications and preparedness manager for the city of Davenport's Public Works Department, said three residents were without water to their home due to the broken water lines. Temporary lines were installed Wednesday afternoon and the residents now have water, Dunn responded in an email.
The temporary water connections will be removed once all water lines and adjacent sewer repairs are completed, Dunn wrote, adding water was not shut-off "and is the cause of challenging repair/work environment due to the flow. "
"While a complex project to address, city staff is working as expeditiously as possible to make repairs and then restore the roadway," a city news release states. "The traveling public will need to be patient. Detours are likely to be in place through early- to mid-July."
The sinkhole was first reported Saturday morning, closing East Locust between Lorton Avenue and Forest Road. Crews briefly reopened a section of the road to one lane of travel in each direction before closing East Locust on Saturday evening between Woodland and Kenwood avenues as the sink hole "is creeping across the road," according to a city of Davenport Facebook post.
Motorists should follow marked detour routes along Eastern Avenue to Kimberly Road to Locust Street/Middle Road.