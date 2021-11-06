Updated: Moline paid $421,000 to scammers a year ago, but city officials kept it quiet

Moyer confirmed the theft was discovered when a contractor called the city and said they had not been paid.

"We were told (the city) didn't want to discuss it because they were taking legal avenues," Moyer said. "We only heard about it again when the FOIA requests were made (Oct. 28). We were trying to figure out why (aldermen) weren't briefed on it. We have lots of questions.

"I remember there were a couple other big issues going on," Moyer said. "When we found out about (the theft), it was an email saying they were working on recovering it; they said there would be an investigation and they would let us know."

When asked why the public wasn't notified, Moyer said an email sent to city council members stated the matter "was confidential while they investigate. Our instructions were to let them do their job and they would get back to us."

Wendt said eventually the council would need to discuss the cyber crime in public meeting eventually because either they would recover the funds (and then public information not infringe on those recovery efforts) or receive a payout for the insurance claim, which Wendt said to his understanding would require a budget amendment to replenish funds in the Capital Improvement Fund that were used to pay both the fraudulent and legitimate vendors.