UPDATED: Petition to force special election in wake of Scott County Auditor appointment fails

Democrats had just 14 days to gather enough signatures equal to 10% of the vote cast in Scott County in the last presidential election, rather than the four to six weeks under the previous law, to force an election.

"What I want this message to really send to the voters of Scott County is to know the the Democratic party is going to continue to stand up for the right to vote," Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said at a Wednesday news conference. "We're not going to lay down. We're not going to turn around while this voter suppression happens in our backyards.'

Tompkins will serve until voters elect an auditor to a full term during the next general election in November 2022.

Partisan contention surrounded the process for appointing her to the role and raised questions as to whether Republican supervisors violated Iowa's open meetings law.

Republican supervisors said they opted against a special election out of concern for its cost and efficiency.