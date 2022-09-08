US Rep. Cheri Bustos inspects the Quad Cities International Airport airfield

United States Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, switched out her role as a representative to work as an airport field inspector at the Quad Cities International Airport.

Bustos worked with the airport's operations manager Thursday, Sept. 8 to inspect the runaways for debris or wildlife that could be a potential safety hazard. Runway inspections happen twice a day and more during inclement weather.

"We did an inventory of anything that was loose on the runway or by the planes," Bustos said in phone call with the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times.

Bustos said they ended up picking up two rubber gloves and dislodged segments of concrete joints that sit in between concrete slabs.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the airport Ashleigh Davis told the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times that Bustos was also driven out to tour the construction site for a $10 million reconfiguration project in the airfield.

Davis said the airport currently has three runways intersecting at a single point.

"That obviously poses some safety hazards but it's also inefficient," Davis said.

The project is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to address and fix the intersections of the three runways. It involves shortening the general aviation runaway by 1,500 feet and creating a new parallel taxiway to the airport's main 10,000-feet commercial runway.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

The shift was Busto's 118th "Cheri on Shifts" and part of her final heartland tour around Northwest and Central Illinois. Bustos has been shadowing jobs since being elected in Congress to learn more about jobs sustaining communities across the region.

Bustos said she is able to get hands-on experience and learn how people work to support their families and that there are many "unsung heroes" across the region that work hard to help the community.

"When I'm voting on legislation that impacts people's lives, I picture the people who are replacing these lead water pipes or I picture (those) who are overseeing all the airfield inspections," Bustos said.