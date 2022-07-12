Video, letter portray Moline alderman irate with utility workers

A video showing an altercation between Alderman Mike Wendt and a Metronet utility worker last month depicts a heated exchange over how the workers were installing cable.

The incident led the Moline City Council to admonish Wendt — and triggered a police response involving the chief.

Wendt, who represents the 3rd Ward, denies wrongdoing.

"Their claim that I was attacking some of the workers is uncategorically false and incorrect," Wendt said. "To categorize anything of those interactions as an attack is a lie, false and untrue."

Wendt provided the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times with two videos from the incident. In one video it shows Wendt filming an employee in the bucket, installing the wires. It switches to another employee in the truck covering his face, wishing not to be filmed.

The second video, taken by Wendt's wife, shows Wendt and a Metronet employee, as his wife is telling Wendt to "calm down" and "just relax," before both individuals walk away.

Sent to Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati the day of the incident, a letter from a Moline businessman blamed Wendt for interfering with contracted workers.

Brian Fay, an agent with Farmer's Insurance, 1600 30th Ave., wrote the letter. Fay told the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus he did not witness the incident firsthand but heard about it from one of the Metronet employees who interacted with Wendt.

"The Third District Alderman must have a hate for the company that is here helping everybody get what they need and deserve, as he was seen attacking some of the workers and equipment (and) wiring that the company was installing this week," Fay wrote. "The Alderman caused property damage and put workers at risk of personal harm and injury from falling from heights when he tried to pull the federally-protected communication line down that they were installing overhead.

"Along with the illegal tampering with federal communication-protected property, there is an assault issue," Fay wrote. "If anybody else did this, they would be arrested and charged."

Other aldermen have suggested Wendt may have committed assault by pulling on a cable the worker was holding while elevated in a bucket truck. The worker's cellphone fell to the ground and smashed. In a special meeting July 1, Wendt told his fellow aldermen he touched the wire but only to photograph it. Mayor Rayapati told Wendt to leave enforcement to city employees.

The newspaper obtained the letter from Fay through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times also obtained copies of police reports filed by responding officer Eli Soliz and a follow-up report by Chief Darren Gault. The police report shows the extent to which the police were involved, including Gault, who writes in the incident report that "no physical confrontation took place" and that the incident is a civil matter over city business.

"I met with the legal department and risk management," Gault said. "Risk management will make contact with the victim regarding the damaged phone that fell from the bucket truck during the incident."