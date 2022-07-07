Village, Orion Legion clash over alcohol at Fall Festival

WHAT WE KNOW: Nonprofit organizations such as veterans' groups are struggling to maintain the programs and services they offer and would like to have fresh sources of revenue.

WHAT'S NEW: Kevin Johnson, commander of the Orion American Legion Post 255, had a conversation with Village President Jim Cooper before the June 20 meeting about the possibility of the Legion selling liquor at Orion's Fall Fest. The board discussed the matter on June 20, reaching a consensus that most were opposed to the idea, but they made no formal motion and took no vote.

Johnson said Wednesday that the board had disrespected the Legion for deciding the matter without a formal request or hearing him out, but Cooper said he told Johnson he was going to bring the matter up on June 20. Cooper vehemently denied being disrespectful of the Legion, noting his own father and stepfather were servicemen, and he himself worked to bring the veterans monument to Orion. Johnson said the Legion might want to apply for a liquor license for next year's Fall Fest, or to have a canteen and serve alcohol regularly, possibly once a week.

Orion has an ordinance against selling alcohol within 100 feet of a church, which would preclude the Legion building, however the ordinance mentions exemptions. Cooper said it would take more time to determine whether the Legion would qualify as an exempt body or consider revising the ordinance.

WHAT'S NEXT: Resident Nancy Hancock complained to the board about the new LED electric sign at the Catholic church in her neighborhood. She said it's her understanding the sign was a donation, so it never was taken up by the church council, but nevertheless many people knew about it and she wishes they had contacted her in advance. She said her ornamental tree is blocking parts of the sign now, but it's still visible from her front porch. It was originally on 24/7, but in response to her requests the church has turned it off at night and toned down colors and brightness, although the graphics change every two seconds.

"It's light pollution in our neighborhood," she said, adding that people in about six houses around are unhappy. Cooper told her to work with the church, and if they couldn't come to a resolution, to return to the village. "Keep us posted," he said.