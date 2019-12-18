Virgil Mayberry protests Sargent's appointment to vacant county board seat

ROCK ISLAND — County board members on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Lynda Sargent to the District 20 seat vacated by former board vice chair Mia Mayberry.
Mayberry resigned her seat Nov. 4 when she was hired by the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris to serve as Iowa deputy political director in charge of African American outreach. Harris suspended her campaign Dec. 3 and dropped out of the race.
Mayberry's father, former Rock Island City Council Alderman Virgil Mayberry, filed petition papers to run for the District 20 seat, which he held prior to being elected to city council.
Wearing a white button-up shirt with "Vote Mayberry" in black lettering along the back, Virgil Mayberry spoke during the public comments portion of Tuesday's meeting, upset with Sargent's appointment instead of him, and alleged Sargent is a Republican being appointed to a historically Democratic seat.
"This is not a marginal seat; this is a Democrat's seat," Mayberry said. "My message is to the Democrats: When Mia ran, she had competition from a lady from Deere & Co., a financial retiree. Mia got 131 votes and the woman — I won't say 'lady' — the woman that ran against her got five votes. This is a Democratic district.
"You did not ask Mia who she wanted in (her) seat," he said. "You did your vetting process. I called you the same day Mia turned her (resignation) in. The first thing you do in a process is you look up a person's voting record and it had better be straight (Democrat)."
Mayberry then singled out board member Kai Swanson for his alleged participation in the selection process.
"Ms. Sargent voted Republican in 2016," Mayberry said. "Is she a true Democrat? I was told that the chairman and 'King' Kai Swanson chose (Sargent). Yeah that's right, I said 'King Kai' because that's what he thinks he is."
Board Chair Richard Brunk interrupted Mayberry.
"I will ask you to keep your comments professional, please," Brunk said.
"They are professional," Mayberry replied. "This is ... "
Brunk told Mayberry he was out of order and reminded him again to be professional.
"After the next election, someone else will be sitting in that seat you're sitting in now," Mayberry warned Brunk. "The Republicans weren't vetting anybody. You and your cohorts did."
"Your three minutes are up," Brunk said, ending Mayberry's comments. "I would like to clarify the facts of this appointment. Ms. Mayberry was consulted more than once. She was asked whether she had anyone she would recommend or names of someone who would be interested in serving out the term. She indicated she did not have anyone in mind.
"Ms. Sargent's appointment is fully within the law," Brunk said. "Her voting record reflects enough Democratic activity that she can be appointed to fill the term as a Democrat. She is a respected member of the community and very active in the community. Appointing her to the board would be best for the citizens of District 20."
Sargent will serve the remainder of the term, ending November 2020. She is president and founder of the Heart of Hope Ministries. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from St. Ambrose University. She retired from her position as an accountant with UnityPoint Health at Trinity Rock Island in 2012 to focus on her ministry and running a food donation program.
Well-known community organizer Johnnie Woods, Shane Davis and Mayberry will face off in the March 17 primary to determine who the Democratic candidate will be. There is no Republican challenger on the November general election ballot.
Woods was in the gallery during Tuesday's meeting, taking notes of the board's activity and decisions.
Following Mayberry's comments, board member Drue Mielke addressed the board, taking issue with Mayberry's comments.
"It's very important the public has the right to speak and air their voice in a public forum," Mielke said. "I want to remind people that public voice needs to be with decorum and to never be offensive or disrespectful. I take umbrage with disparaging candidates and partisan rhetoric."