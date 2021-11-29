Virtually meet the candidates seeking to become Davenport's new library director

The Davenport Library Board of Trustees is withholding the names of three candidates seeking to become the city's new library director until a virtual forum scheduled for Monday evening.
The Davenport Public Library and city of Davenport invited the public on social media to participate in a virtual forum beginning at 5 p.m. with the new library director candidates.
"Public input and participation are important as they decide who will guide the Davenport Public Library into the future," according to the city's Facebook post.
Neither the city's nor the Davenport Public Library's posts, though, contain any information about the candidates they have invited members of the public to meet virtually Monday evening.
Asked Monday morning for information about the library director candidates, a library official who declined to provide her name said names of the candidates were being withheld until the virtual forum on the recommendation of a search firm hired by the board of trustees.
Steve Imming, president of the library board of trustees, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
Davenport Library Director Amy Groskopf had planned to retire in October, but agreed to delay her departure until a new director could be hired, ending a 33-year career at the library system.
The library board of trustees issued a request for proposals and selected Bradbury Miller Associates to conduct a search for Groskopf's successor at an estimated cost of $24,000, Imming said in September.
The job posting advertised a hiring salary range of $110,000 to $125,000.
Imming at the time anticipated whittling down the list of applicants to three finalists in early December with the goal of naming a new director by the end of the year.
The virtual public forum with the three library director candidates will be held from 5-7 p.m. Individuals unable to access the virtual meeting from home can participate by coming to any of the Davenport Public Library's three branch locations to view the virtual meeting. The public can access the virtual public forum via the following link: https://bit.ly/3o2KAgy.
"The Board of the Davenport Public Library is very interested in and grateful for public participation in the selection process," according to a Facebook post.